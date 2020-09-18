A now-forgotten young man named Willis W. Vose wrote about our county generations ago. He had been born in 1863 and lived for most of his life in nearby Fulton County. During his late teens he was a school teacher, and he eventually founded a weekly newspaper, the "London Mills Times." In 1890 he was hired by editor W. H. Hainline to travel throughout McDonough County and promote the "Macomb Journal."

Although Vose sold subscriptions to Macomb’s newspaper as he traveled around, he also wrote a ten-part series titled "Our Road Agent," focused on many towns and rural areas within our borders. The result was a vivid, much-appreciated encounter with McDonough County, back when most local places were flourishing. As he said in a May 8 article, "It is unfortunate how little the people know about the county in which they live," and so, his purpose as a writer was to engage residents with the variety of nearby places, focusing on their economic development, quality of life, and prominent residents.

His first stop was Industry, where he spent several days talking with local folks. He learned that people there had a strong sense of heritage, for that part of the county "was settled way back in the 1820s," and some of the initial families still remained there. So, some residents were full of historical information. He learned, for example, that "the Reddicks ran the first store, in a log house about 14 feet square," and "the first Post Office, called Hickory," was run by Joel Pennington. Also, they told him that "the nickname ‘Pinhook’ was given to the town at an early day, by jolly old Peter Ripatoe."

Vose also mentions every business in Industry, as well as local doctors, lawyers, and prominent farmers. And he concludes that it is a remarkably progressive town, with "a population over 500, and business enough for a town of a thousand."

The young "Road Agent" also made an extensive report on Good Hope, which then had "over 500 inhabitants," and it featured "four churches, a good school building, a lovely town park, a tile factory of note, a large elevator, lumber yards," and many other businesses. Of course, it was on the T. P. & W. Railroad, so farm products could be shipped there. Vose also indicates that Good Hope has a variety of civic groups, like the Masons, Odd Fellows, United Workmen, and Modern Woodmen—as well as a Women’s Christian Temperance Union. So, in 1890 it was a thriving small town socially, too.

Vose also describes Bardolph, Prairie City, Sciota, Blandinsville, and other towns. One that he greatly enjoyed was Colchester, which he describes as "a beautiful little city," of "about 1,800," which has "wonderful advantages." Of course, it was devoted to coal mining, but it also had many businesses. And among the cultural aspects, he describes the "baseball fever" that characterized the town at that time. It had a team called the Black Diamonds that played against many other teams from outside the county.

Of course, Vose discusses the development of coal mining, and as everyone knew, along with that came saloons—and the emergence of a "rough element" in town. In particular, he learned about "the famous ‘ring fights,’ which used to take place there." In short, Colchester was a town that once had a drinking and fighting component—which was, by 1890, challenged by "a constantly growing temperance sentiment, the erection of churches, and good schools."

Vose also asserts that the tough coal mining town features "as pretty a park as one could wish to see, a six-room brick school house, three churches, a fine opera house, two fine bands . . . and a score of fine residences." So, he tries to be positive about the community—and challenge Colchester’s reputation for drinking and fighting.

While in the Colchester area, he also visits Vishnu Springs, the new village toward the western edge of the county, which was a kind of "popular pleasure and health resort." In 1890, it had some twenty buildings, "occupied as stores, restaurants, and dwellings"—including the 25-room hotel. Of course, Vishnu Springs has been a ghost town now for most of a century.

Late in his interesting series, Vose heads into the most remote, and least well-known, part of the county—to the south. In particular, he wanted "to find Gin Ridge"—which was not so much a town as a distinctive, legendary rural area. He first visits the "very small town" of Fandon, which nevertheless has "a [general] store, a post office, a drug store, two blacksmith shops, and a doctor’s office."

Down by the county’s southern border, he eventually locates that "rather mythical country," and he visits with "the Stonekings, the Willeys, the Miners," and other families that were long associated with Gin Ridge, One old resident, M. A. Wheeler, who had come in 1833, told young Vose that "early days on the Ridge were noted for log cabin raisings, buckskin as the principal article to make clothing, plows with wooden moleboards, and much deer, wolves, and other wild game." It was still a very remote area, but Vose asserts, "I ate at many hospitable homes and enjoyed myself hugely," so he regarded it as a great place to visit.

As these brief comments suggest, Vose’s effort to depict McDonough County in 1890 was notably successful. He greatly enjoyed it, and surely, so did the "Macomb Journal" readers, back when most folks didn’t stray far from their home sites.

Of course, what his articles reveal to us, 130 years later, is a county that was generally flourishing, with towns that were farm-center villages as well as some distinctive rural neighborhoods. Of course, the twentieth century would bring automobiles, motor-powered farm equipment, hard roads, and much else that would re-shape the area, reducing the number of farms and the deep sense of community in rural areas.

But because things had already greatly changed, in one lifetime, away from log cabins, subsistence farming, and rural struggle, there was already a mounting sense of coping with cultural change by retaining social connections, as well as maintaining an interest in local history, among the McDonough County residents. Through his "Road Agent" series, young W. W. Vose left a remarkable record of life in our county several generations ago, but he also promoted a positive attitude toward this locale. As he said in a June 12, 1890 article, when he was visiting farmers southeast of Macomb, "Crossing Scotland Township afoot, I could not help exclaiming on its beauty," both "for real loveliness and for the suggestion of ‘home.’" And he asked, "Where in Illinois can you equal McDonough County . . . for beautiful scenery, beautiful homes, and intelligent people?"

While he was trying to deliberately celebrate our county, as a way of promoting the Macomb newspaper, there is a helpful message in his words—about the importance of enjoying the places and people around you, and in the process, developing a deeper, more meaningful sense of belonging.

Writer and speaker John Hallwas is a columnist for the "McDonough County Voice."