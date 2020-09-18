CANTON-The next-to-the last Farmer’s Market will be held Saturday (today) until 11:30 a.m. at Jones Park in Canton. The Canton Farmer’s Market, sponsored by Canton Main Street started June 6 and will run through next Saturday, Sept. 26.

Many Fulton County vendors offer their all home-grown products, including vegetables, honey, fruits, lamb, beef, flowers, plants, herbs, baked goods and popcorn.

"The chance to buy fresh, locally-grown products from our area farmers has been a popular and staple event every Saturday morning in Jones Park in Canton," said Amanda Woodruff, Marketing and Tourism Coordinator for the Spoon River Partnership for Economic Development and Canton Main Street. "Nothing beats the flavor of the home-grown vegetables, meat and baked foods and other foods available in the park." said Woodruff. WBYS/WCDD will also be holding their last live broadcast at the market Saturday morning!

The market runs from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. and will be open Saturday morning with its final market next Saturday.