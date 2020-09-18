On an annual basis the McDonough County Quality of Life Advisory Committee solicit nominations and select McDonough County residents and/or Organizations who have contributed to improving the safety and quality of life in our County.

It is with great pleasure that the McDonough County Quality of Life Advisory Committee would like to announce their annual award winners, who have contributed to improving the safety and quality of life in McDonough County through their outstanding efforts during the unprecedented COVID-19 Pandemic.

The 2020 Outstanding Community Service Awards are:

•John Curtis & Genesis Garden

•John "JB" Biernbaum

•YMCA Senior Center and the Bushnell Meal Program

•Diane Banach

•Jackie Foxall

•Josh Averback

•Josh Brennan

•Elizabeth Lutz

Due to the Pandemic, there will not be an annual recognition banquet to formally recognize them. However, these individuals and Organizations will be independently recognized the week of September 21. Please be on the lookout for pictures and/or videos on numerous community social media outlets.

Also, the annual Clyde Cronkhite Award will be announced the week of September 21. The prestigious Cronkhite Award is given to an individual that demonstrates outstanding leadership, vision, and dedication to the quality of life in McDonough County. It’s named after Dr. Clyde L. Cronkhite, the founder of the McDonough Community Quality of Life Committee, who believed in civic development and steadfast commitment to service.

The McDonough County Quality of Life Advisory Committee wants to congratulate this year’s award winners for serving as role models for other County Citizens. They are all wonderful examples of improving the Quality of Life in our County through service to our community.