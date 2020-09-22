PEORIA– Illinois Supreme Court Justice Thomas Kilbride has formally launched his retention campaign for the state’s highest court, joined by a coalition of supporters who praised him as a fair and independent judge dedicated to ensuring the legal system works for everyone.

Kilbride is supported by numerous and prominent members of the Peoria community from a wide array of backgrounds, including legal professionals, law enforcement, organized labor, business leaders and local elected officials. To retain his position on the state Supreme Court, Kilbride will need favorable votes from 60 percent of the voters who mark an answer to this question on their ballots.

"Serving on the Illinois Supreme Court is the honor of a lifetime, and I am humbly asking the voters of the Third District to allow me to continue my public service," said Kilbride. "These extraordinary times have demonstrated that we need a judiciary that is fair and balanced. I have worked consistently to make sure that everyone is able to have their voices heard. I’m proud of my record, and I know there is more work to be done."

"I have known Justice Kilbride for more than 30 years, and I’m proud to say he has always upheld the very best qualities of the judiciary, with a true commitment to ethics, fairness and independence," said Timothy Bertschy, a retired Peoria attorney and a past president of the Illinois State Bar Association. "He truly understands the impact his decisions have on real people, which is why he’s dedicated so much of his career to increasing transparency and access. These are among the many reasons why Kilbride has earned so many of the highest judicial honors and has earned the trust of such a broad group of people who care about preserving the sacred duty of the courts. He deserves our support to be retained."

Raised in Kankakee, Tom Kilbride was inspired to become an attorney while helping to organize the United Farm Workers and later served as a legal aid attorney for clients in need. He served as Illinois Supreme Court Chief Justice from 2010 until 2013, when he led the effort to place cameras in courtrooms in every courtroom across the state, pushed for digitization of records, and fought to increase access to the justice system. Kilbride was instrumental in the creation of the Illinois Supreme Court ‘Access to Justice Commission,’ which uses technology to makes the courthouse accessible to people who cannot afford a lawyer. To save people from having to take a day off work, his innovative measure allows people to appear in court by phone or video rather than in person. In a long-overdue move for judicial fairness and access, his measure also provides certified interpreters at no-cost for those who speak limited English.

"As an organization, we fight every day to improve the lives of our members and help them reach for the American dream of a good job, health insurance, jobsite safety, and a secure and dignified retirement. Justice Kilbride genuinely cares about working people, as he’s been one of us. He has direct experience with the hard work and sometimes dangerous conditions we experience," said Clint Drury, Executive Director, West Central Illinois Building and Construction Trades Council, an alliance of 15 craft unions working together to improve the quality of life and job opportunities for over 17,000 union members throughout a 13-county area. "On behalf of my organization and the members I represent, I strongly recommend a yes vote for Illinois Supreme Court Justice Tom Kilbride."

Kilbride has developed a strong record of protecting crime victims, especially children. In 2020, he authored the majority opinion on a case that upheld barring child sex offenders from visiting public parks in Illinois. When an accused sexual predator attempted to get court authority to force a physical examination of a 3-year-old victim, Kilbride protected the child and refused to let that happen. He helped protect women and children by strengthening the ability of abused women to secure restraining orders against their attackers.

"As Peoria County State’s Attorney our Supreme Court Justice could not be more important to me. Too often I see attempts to unravel justice and overturn guilty verdicts for the wrong reasons. We need a strong leader at the end of the appellate line who will see through those attempts. A judge who holds accountable those who cause harm or evade justice. Tom Kilbride is that leader. Justice Kilbride has a history of ensuring the most violent among us face consequences and that justice is preserved," said Jodi Hoos, Peoria County State’s Attorney.

Kilbride believes in a justice system that ensures everyone’s voices are heard, not just those who have the most resources. He supported common-sense standards to prevent guilty verdicts from being unjustly overturned. In cases where the greatest consequences are at stake, Kilbride worked to ensure that true justice was carried out by backing provisions to ensure innocent people are not wrongly imprisoned.

"As a business owner, I know that very important issues facing hard working families come before the court, and Justice Kilbride understands the impact of these decisions on peoples’ lives and businesses. He has genuine concern for working people. His demeanor, knowledge of every aspect of the law and his steadfast commitment to fairness is refreshing. Now more than ever, we need these qualities on the Supreme Court. That is why I am proud to support Justice Kilbride," said Jonathon Burklund, Chairman, Burklund Distributors and past president of the Illinois Association of Wholesale Distributors.

About Illinois Supreme Court Justice Thomas Kilbride

Illinois Supreme Court Justice Tom Kilbride is an independent, common-sense judge who has devoted his career to ensuring the justice system works for all. During his time on the state’s high court he has served as Chief Justice, boosting transparency and public access. Kilbride has received more than 60 awards and honors that reflect his commitment to justice, hard work and community, including the prestigious ‘Award of Excellence in the Judiciary’ from the Illinois State Crime Commission. Kilbride, whose wife Mary teaches mathematics at Augustana College, is the proud father of three adult daughters. A graduate of Bishop McNamara High School in Kankakee and St. Mary’s College, Kilbride earned his Juris Doctor from Antioch School of Law. He also received an honorary degree from Lewis University in Will County. For more information, please visit www.kilbride2020.com.

The Third Judicial District spans the state's east and west borders, taking in 21 counties primarily along and just south of I-80, to encompass the metropolitan areas of Galesburg, Kankakee, Peoria, Quincy and Rock Island/Moline. Its counties include: Bureau, Fulton, Grundy, Hancock, Henderson, Henry, Iroquois, Kankakee, Knox, La Salle, Marshall, McDonough, Mercer, Peoria, Putnam, Rock Island, Stark, Tazewell, Warren, Whiteside and Will.