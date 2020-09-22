Robert G. Root, 73, of Colchester, Illinois, passed away at 1:17 a.m. Monday Sept. 21, 2020 at McDonough District Hospital in Macomb, Ill.

He was born June 20, 1947 in Macomb, Illinois to Virgil and Clara (Logan) Root; he married Elaine Carle on Dec. 5, 1969. She survives.

Also surviving are his children, Tammy Jo (Steve) Miller of Bushnell, Illinois, Rebecca Ann Root, Robert Dean Root both of Colchester, Illinois; grandchildren, Jerrad Rothlisberger, Brett Yocum, Blaine Root and Jacob Miller.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Marlene Root Mason.

Bob was a Boy Scout and earned his Eagle Scout award. He took pride in being part of Western High School’s football team who achieved a 4-year undefeated record. Following graduation in 1965 he attended Spoon River College in Canton, Illinois earning an Associate degree. He had a head for business and held a real estate salesman license for several years. He was a member of the Macomb Jaycees.

He owned and operated several gas/automotive service businesses in the area.

Having grown up working with his father, "Bud"; he had a love for fast cars and street rods. He loved attending car shows and owned many classic "hot rods." The need for speed ran through his veins. He was highly respected for his knowledge and honesty in the automotive repair/service and developed many strong true friendships.

Bob was a decades-long member of the Lamoine Ramblers Motorcycle Club. He was employed by the City of Colchester as a police officer and was also a member of the McDonough County Auxiliary police in the 1970’s.

He taught hunter safety courses through the state of Illinois Department of Conservation.

Bob was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He will be deeply missed by his family and the untold number of friends he made during his lifetime.

Graveside Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday Sept. 25, 2020 at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens. Rev. John Simmons will officiate. Visitation will be Thursday Sept. 24, from 4-6 p.m. at the Dodsworth-Piper-Wallen Funeral Home. Cremation has been accorded. Memorial Contributions may be made to the Colchester Fire and Rescue Squad. Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, Masks are required at all times and we are limited to 50 attendees at a time. We ask that those in attendance please pay their respects and quickly exit the funeral home and remember to social distance.

