Weird and random. I think those are among the two best adjectives to describe 2020.

Normally, I’m into weird and random.

This year, though, has been entirely too weird and random even for me.

I’ve just recently felt it was safe enough for me to hang out with my number one guy, Sawyer J.

I realize there are those that will say it was always safe for me to do so, but if being around him made him sick in any way, shape or form, I would never forgive myself.

Now that he’s 6 his personality is expanding every day.

Hannah Beth and I talk on the phone regularly.

He can hear me because she has me on speaker, but on one occasion he asked who she was talking to and she told him, "Mae-Mae."

He responded, "My Mae-Mae?"

Hannah Beth said,"Yes. I don’t have a Mae-Mae."

I’ve had several people over the last six years ask how in the world I became Mae-Mae to Sawyer.

Generally he refers to me as "my Mae-Mae"

He calls Mark’s mom and grandma as Granny 1 and Granny 2.

Prior to his birth Hannah Beth and I were attempting to figure out what he would call me.

I was 40 when he was born, my Gram was still alive so I didn’t feel the whole ‘grandma’ deal.

Truth be told Mae-Mae started out as a joke.

Both Hannah Beth and I watch the reality series Teen Mom.

Hey, no judgement. It’s one of the few guilty pleasures I have.

There’s a girl with a little boy on Teen Mom 2. He calls his grandma Mae-Mae.

The mom and Mae-Mae have an extremely contentious relationship and there have been times where Hannah Beth and I have goofed around; me playing the Mae-Mae and her playing the daughter.

Jokingly, I said, "The baby should call me Mae-Mae."

It stuck.

Why?

Because it’s weird and random!

Sawyer has never known me as anything but his Mae-Mae.

He had a little friend tell him, "Why do you call her Mae-Mae? She’s your grandma."

Sawyer attempted to explain to her, "She’s my Mae-Mae."

His friend kept insisting I was his grandma, but Sawyer is one stubborn little man saying, "SHE IS MY MAE-MAE!"

I know it’s probably strange to others, but it’s completely normal to him and us.

He’s on a kick now where he keeps asking for a baby brother who he wants to name Alfalfa.

I was talking to Hannah Beth one evening when she told him to put his 4-wheeler away to which he replied, "You know, this would be a lot easier if I had a little brother to help me!"

I don’t think he quite understands should he receive a baby brother, said baby brother is not going to come along ready and able to play and more importantly be at his beck and call.

I’m not certain he would necessarily be up for the middle-of-the-night feedings or crying and definitely not diaper changes.

Regardless, he would make a fantastic big brother.

Switching gears, I feel as though I’m at ‘that age’, (which I’m not exactly sure what ‘that age’ is, but I’ve heard people older than me constantly talking about ‘that age’), where I’m starting to find bruises in weird areas on my bod and I’ve zero idea how they got there.

Admittedly, I’m clumsy, but I currently have a giant one on my upper right thigh.

No idea how it got there.

Living alone, knowing how clumsy I am I started pondering what would happen if I got into a pickle (say, fell in the shower and couldn’t get up).

I take my cell phone with me most places ‘just in case’, but what if I couldn’t reach it?

I don’t want to marinate a few days before someone realizes I’m missing and comes looking for me.

Once I get an idea in my noggin it sticks with me so I shared this particular fear with co-worker and friend, Lisa B.

One of the absolute best things about my home is the security features.

I have codes to get in my house and locks as added precaution.

Speaking with Lisa B., I mentioned I was glad she had one of my codes if I didn’t show up and she couldn’t reach me because quite frankly I do not want first responders to find me sans clothing.

Apparently, I had failed to supply her with the code.

Same with Hannah Beth because I had to relay this new fear (adding to the numerous ones I already have).

She also said she didn’t have the code.

Well, gee whiz.

I guess it was a good thing this scenario popped into my head.

There is something about the mixture of blood and water that makes my knees weak; for example accidentally cutting myself while shaving (which, happens often). It creeps me out.

I’m the same person, though, while growing up, who wouldn’t swim in our backyard pool at night because I’m terrified of Jaws.

Yes, I realize how weird that sounds.

There was not or never would be a great white shark in our pool, but being dark, not being able to see very well, water…big nope.

As this year draws near the end, it has occurred to me weird and random may become normal and routine.

Hmm…