Like so many other organizations in this time of COVID 19, the Henry County Mental Health Alliance has elected to go on a virtual walk in celebration of World Mental Health Day on Oct. 10.

Since 2015, the Alliance has sponsored a successful and inspiring walk each October. This year the walk will be virtual. Participants may walk at any time or any distance from Sunday, Oct. 4 through Saturday, Oct. 10.

To promote mental health awareness, the Alliance is encouraging anyone who walks to share their experience on Facebook, Instagram, Email, or any other platform. Organizers encourage walkers to include pictures of where and how far they walk, or even to create challenges with friends and family.

Those not up for walking can celebrate Mental Health Week with other virtual activities like posting a mental health fact on a website, personal email thread, or social media; posting a daily mental health statistic on social media or a website; post or email an inspiring mental health experience; or invite family and friends to join by virtual walking or implementing their own virtual activity.

According to Beth Looney, Chairperson of the Alliance, "Our past walks have been so inspiring and uplifting. I’m confident that we can make our 2020 virtual WALK just as successful. Let’s birtually make mental health the topic of the day."

Activities can be included in the Alliance newsletter by sending the information to beckyann1939@yahoo.com or Beth.A.Looney@osfhealthcare.org.