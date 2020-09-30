AVON-The Avon Volunteer Fire Department was established in 1953.

Throughout the years multiple changes have taken place to better the the Department including the modern, large fire department building that sits on the site that once upon a time was a car lot owned by the late Bill and Virginia McKinley when they owned a car dealership.

The most recent improvement at the Department was the update of the signage near their building.

The work was done by Seven Hills Vinyl N’Graphics, John and Tera Shriver, located in Marietta which specializes in decals, lettering and graphics.

Additionally, they are able to apply the above to commercial vehicles, semi trucks and trailers, boats and trailers and walls.

Check out the updated sign if you’re in the area.

For further information about Seven Hills Vinyl N’ Graphics, check out their Facebook page.