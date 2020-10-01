Since the 1950s, Kewaneeans have been warned of dangerous weather by a network of sirens.

Now, some of those sirens don’t work at all, and the whole system has reliability issues. Fire Chief Kevin Shook says residents in large areas of the city can’t hear the sirens at all

So the City Council Monday discussed how authorities could best alert the citizens of an impending danger.

Options include fixing the existing sirens; buying new ones; going with a system that alerts residents by phone; or a combination of those approaches.

In a report to the council prior to Monday’s meeting, Shook said four of the city’s six warning sirens were installed in the 1950s, and the other two date to the early 1970s.

"All six sirens are in need of some maintenance, but two are currently not functional," Shook wrote.

The report details the problems with the sirens:

A downtown siren doesn’t work at all, since it needs a new controller. That would cost $2,350.The siren at Dwight Street and Emmons Avenue can’t be controlled from City Hall.The pole at Tenney and College streets on which a siren is mounted is leaning, and the power line is resting on other lines as a result.All of the sirens have issues with moisture and ice in the control boxes; under those conditions the sirens "may or may not go off."

Shook’s report listed several options: Repair or replace existing sirens and hope for no more problems in the future; buy new sirens, for an estimated $70,000; subscribe to a digital service to alert residents by phone; or do nothing and rely on weather apps and news broadcasts for weather warnings.

Mayor Gary Moore said he had mixed emotions over which way to proceed.

"There’s going to be a certain number of people we’re not going to reach, no matter what we do," he said.

Shook said a program called Hyper Reach sends weather alerts to cellphones, and would cost the city $5,000 a year. The system could also be used to inform people of other emergencies, as well as such things as street closures and broken water mains.

Councilman Mike Komnick said he had done some research into how other communities have upgraded their alert systems, and found that most officials in those towns were pleased with the phone alerts.

Komnick said the biggest difficulty with such systems is getting residents to sign up to receive the alerts.

Councilman Mike Yaklich said he favored keeping the sirens going, since not everyone has a cellphone. And Shook said he favors going with a "hybrid" system involving both the sirens and phone notifications, at least until a large number of residents get signed up for the phone program.

The council took no action on the matter, but directed Shook to get more information on details and costs of a phone alert system.