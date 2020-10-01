LYNNWOOD, WA – Vaughn R. "Googs" Vancil. 69, of Lynnwood, WA, formerly of Kewanee, died Sunday, September 20, 2020 at the Abby Adult Family Home in Lynnwood, WA.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 3 at Rux Funeral Home in Kewanee. Visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 p.m., Friday, October 2 at the funeral home. Cremation will be accorded following the services and private inurnment will be held at Pleasant View Cemetery at a later date. Memorials may be directed to a charity of the donor’s choice.

He was born May 2, 1951 in Kewanee, the son of Vernon Vaughn and Lola L. (Blodgett) Vancil. He had been married to Carol Burrows-Snider. Survivors include his son, Justin Vancil (Kelly Smithson) of Kewanee, two step-children, Kari Vinson of Kewanee and Paula (Armando) Herrera, his brother, Vernon "VJ" Vancil of Kewanee, three grandchildren; Izabell, Chelsey and Kylie, several step-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, nephew, Gary Lee Vancil and a sister, Rosanna Sarber.

Vaughn graduated from Kewanee High School in 1969 and attended Black Hawk East. He had worked as a welder at the Hyster Company in Kewanee and in his early years had worked for Ast Cabinet Shop. He was a member of the Boilermakers Union Local 104 in Washington. He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed holding fish fry's and camping and he especially enjoyed being with his family.