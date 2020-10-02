CHAMPAIGN—The average September precipitation in Illinois was slightly above normal, alleviating some drought in northern Illinois and expanding dry areas in central and southern Illinois, according to Illinois State Climatologist Trent Ford at the University of Illinois’ Illinois State Water Survey.

September precipitation averaged 3.39 inches, 0.16 inches more than the 30-year normal. Total September rainfall ranged from more than 9 inches in northwest Illinois to less than a half inch in eastern Illinois.

Most areas of northern Illinois experienced between 125% and 300% of normal September precipitation, improving drought conditions that had persisted since early August.

Southern Illinois received between 10 and 90% of normal precipitation. The extremely dry conditions in central and southern Illinois resulted in more widespread moderate drought and abnormally dry conditions in the October 1 edition of the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Temperatures

A cold front moved through the Midwest in late August, bringing Illinois its first real taste of fall air. Below average temperatures remained for most of September, resulting in an overall statewide average temperature of 65.4 degrees, 0.8 degrees below the 30-year normal.

September temperatures ranged from the low 60s in northern Illinois to the low 70s in far southern Illinois. All but the very northeastern corner of the state was cooler than average, including parts of Putman and LaSalle counties, which were nearly 3 degrees below the long-term September average temperature.

Cool, cloudy conditions kept temperatures across the northern half of Illinois between 10 and 15 degrees below average during the second week of September. Although temperature departures were largest in northern Illinois, the southern half of the state experienced unusually cold weather during the third week of September.

Outlooks

The first few days of October have continued the cool weather in September. However, outlooks from 6 to 10 days out to 3 months are indicating the highest odds for warmer than normal conditions.

The 8- to 14-day outlooks indicate strongly elevated odds of warmer and drier than normal conditions in the second week of October across the state. Although this will not help alleviate ongoing drought in central and southern Illinois, it will help crops dry while entering the peak harvest season.

Looking further out, the week three to four outlooks are similar with warmer and drier than normal conditions prevailing for the latter part of October.

The three-month outlooks for November, December, and January are still tilted toward warmer than normal conditions. Precipitation outlooks for the same three-month period show an equal chance of wetter and drier than normal weather.