MACOMB — City Administrator Scott Coker provided the city council with results this week from Macomb's RIPPLE program, Resident Incentive for Purchases to Promote the Local Economy. He said 85 families spent $17,797 at local businesses.

The city used $2,125 in community development funds to reward each participating household with a one-time discount on its water bill. Coker said slightly more than $6,000 was spent in local restaurants and more than $11,000 was spent at other businesses. He said participating families made 271 visits to Macomb restaurants and 110 visits to the other businesses.

"We had hoped for 2,000 people," Coker said, "but those who participated helped out our local businesses."

Alderman John Vigezzi said, "I hope we do this again. It did bring money to our businesses."

Community Development Coordinator John Bannon said that, due to court orders, census takers would continue to work until the end of the month. He said the census report to Congress would be due in April, 2021 instead of at the end of this year.

Bannon said plans for redistricting, based on the new census figures, would begin starting July 21. "So final census results will not be actionable until 2022," he said.

Three people shared public comments with the city council. Heather McMeekan spoke first. She said there was a protest against white nationalism held last Friday in Chandler Park by the Racial Justice Coalition and the Macomb Pridefest community. She complained that a Macomb police officer, who also owns his own tactical services business, had posted what she described as an attack against her group on his business website following a negative encounter with a woman who was not a member of her group, but showed up afterwards to protest.

McMeekan said the posting on the tactical services Facebook page "is putting a virtual target on our backs" because it "provoke(d) negative sentiments and tacit threats of violence against marginalized women and Black folks and other people of color." She said the Macomb Police Department should hold its officers accountable for public safety when using a personal website. McMeekan asked for a special city council meeting to be convened on the issue of restructuring the Macomb Police Department.

A person named Morrow spoke as a regular attendee of the protests. Morrow said that the group does not condone the behavior of the person who confronted the officer, and they typically advise protesters not to engage the police at all. Regarding the police officer with the website statements, Morrow asked, "How can we trust the judgment of an official to remain unbiased when he reacts this poorly to a single event that occurred nowhere near the protest? And how are we supposed to feel when it is part of his job to be unbiased and protect and serve everyone in this community if he reacts this way and posts a call to arms against us?"

A man identifying himself as Marcial challenged people to think critically about where they stand regarding racism. Mentioning the new Abraham Lincoln statue in front of city hall, he read a quote from Lincoln during one of his debates with Stephen Douglas in which Lincoln stated his belief that Blacks were inferior to whites.

Alderman Tammie Leigh Brown Edwards thanked those people who spoke last week in support of her recent comments. "I felt heard and I felt safe," she said.

Brown Edwards said she had received a comment from one woman who asked if the public protests could be held at Macomb City Hall instead of in Chandler Park. "She believes it would be a safer location," the alderman said.

Alderman Gayle Carper said, "Several of last week's speakers chose to insult and berate us, but no one stayed to talk with me after the meeting."

Alderman Annette Carper said, "I applaud our Macomb Police Department and am sorry for the negative comments they receive here each week." She then read a list of positive actions recently taken by police.

Alderman John Vigezzi said, "We are doing our very best to make Macomb better. It just may not be in the exact way some people are requesting."

Email editor@mcdonoughvoice.com with comments and questions on this story.