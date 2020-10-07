BRIMFIELD – Benjamin P. Bedell, 18, passed away on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, near Washburn, IL. He was born on July 2, 2002, in Peoria, IL, to Jeremy and Maggie (Maddox) Bedell of Brimfield. Ben was a recent graduate from Brimfield High School in May 2020, where he participated in Chess Club and played the saxophone in the school band. He was currently enrolled as a freshman at Illinois Central College and worked part-time as a host at Double A’s Pizza in Peoria for the past two years.

Ben is survived by his parents and his sisters: Katelyn (19), Sophie (16), and Ava (14), all of Brimfield. Also surviving are maternal grandparents, Dick and Peg Maddox of Dunlap; paternal grandparents, Dan and Anita Bedell of Chatham; two uncles, Mike (Sue) Maddox of Hawthorn Woods, IL and Dan (Jen) Bedell of Prosper, TX; one aunt, Mikki (Paul) Murray of Chillicothe, IL. Ben also had numerous cousins and the most amazing group of friends.

Ben was a fun-loving kid who loved to go on an "adventure", draw, play basketball, play video games, and spend time at home with his family and friends. Ben was loved by those around him because of his big heart and even bigger personality. He had the biggest smile and best sense of humor. As a friend and brother, Ben was very loyal and was always there for those he loved. He was a homebody who enjoyed playing cards, especially euchre, and board games with his family and friends. It always meant a lot to him to have his loved ones around to laugh, smile and be silly with. Ben was an amazing son and brother. One of his favorite quotes was, "Adventure is out there." Ben, may you eternally find adventure out there. You will always be loved and greatly missed.

Ben’s visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday, October 9, 2020 at Haskell Funeral & Cremation Services in Princeville. Due to the current health guidelines, we are limited to 50 attendees at a time. We kindly ask that you quickly exit the funeral home after paying your respects to the family so that all visitors have an opportunity to enter. Please wear masks and use proper social distancing. A funeral honoring Ben’s life will be private for the family at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 10, 2020. It may be viewed live in the Facebook group titled Ben Bedell Funeral Service. David Hardwig will officiate.

To leave online condolences for the family, please visit Ben’s tribute wall at www.haskellfuneral.com. Memorial contributions may be made to the Ben Bedell memorial fund created for the family at https://www.gofundme.com/f/ben-bedell-memorial.