Just ten months earlier, Trent and Julie Kaufman's dog had passed away.

So when Julie suggested to her husband, Trent, that the two of them take a ride to the local Humane Society, he knew they were bringing home a dog – but not just any dog.

In fact, Julie had been scrolling through her social media accounts when she came upon a post by the Henry County Humane Society describing six dogs that were rescued from an abandoned house in Stark County. County animal control officers had contacted Kewanee's Humane Society asking for assistance with the dogs.

The original Facebook post in February characterized the rescue as "heartbreaking." The six dogs had been left without food or water for three days in a house that no longer had any heat. They were immediately put under a vet’s care where they were evaluated for health issues, before being vaccinated, wormed, microchipped and tested for heart worms. In addition, the dogs were spayed and neutered and because their fur was so matted, they were groomed.

When Julie Kaufman saw the photos of the six neglected dogs, she knew she had to act.

"I knew enough to know if I was even considering adopting one of them, I’d better get an application in," Julie said.

When the Galva couple arrived at the shelter, Julie said they were greeted by a group of barking dogs. One of them even growled a little.

"I asked, ‘which ones barks less?’" Julie said.

Out of all of the dogs, a dog named Bear seemed the most mellow and she immediately gravitated towards him. But she did have some reservations, she said.

"So I asked if we could take him home and if it didn’t work out, could we bring him back?" She said.

But within two hours of getting the dog home and settling in, the couple knew that Bear, renamed Barrett, wasn’t going anywhere.

"He’s the most precious thing ever," said Julie.

With Barrett, there have been no major issues although there were a couple of "accidents" at the beginning. And he wasn’t good on a leash at first, but Julie said he loves being outside in the morning, watching the squirrels.

"He’s become a wonderful part of the family. He thinks he’s in charge," she said.

Barrett’s adoption is just one of many success stories that the Henry County Humane Society can highlight. With his history of neglect, Barrett was considered "hard-to-place." Neglect can give rise to behavioral problems in animals and present challenges for placing them into homes, said Mary Bergren, board treasurer of the HCHS.

A lot of animals arrive at the shelter because they have been dumped or through owner surrender, said Bergren. And many times, owners surrender their pets because of behavioral problems. Those behavioral problems make it more difficult for the animal to find a new owner. Although Bergren can’t say exactly how many "hard-to-place" animals the shelter adopts out each year, she believes the number is several dozen.

When Barb and Marita Koller were asked to foster a tiny kitten that had been rescued, the sisters quickly took on the responsibility.

The HCHS had made a post about the kitten they named "Ana." The kitten was just a few weeks old and had a host of problems that included fleas, ear mites, worms, an upper respiratory infection and a serious eye injury.

Ana was treated by the Kewanee Veterinary Clinic and once well enough she was moved to a foster home, which is where Barb and Marita came into the picture.

The two sisters are seasoned care providers for disabled or special-needs animals, having owned their share of dogs and cats with disabilities and illnesses over the years.

"It’s kind of our calling," said Barb Koller."You get a lot of satisfaction from it."

Ana is no longer a foster after the Koller sisters officially adopted her. The sisters are what are considered a foster failure, meaning that fostering turned into a permanent living arrangement. It could be one of the swiftest foster failures in the shelter’s history, they joked.

As for their kitten, Ana, the eye injury caused her to lose her eye, but she is doing well, they report.

"She’s so young, she doesn’t seem to miss it," Marita said. "She cocks her head to see sometimes, but she’s full of energy and a wonderful cat. She’s really come to life."

Bergren said that animals like Ana are placed into stable homes as quickly as possible because it leads to better and more rewarding outcomes for the animals and owners.

"A lot of people say they couldn’t work at a shelter because it’s too heartbreaking," Bergren said. "But to know that you can find people to take animals and give them a good life, it’s very rewarding."

Bergren said the HCHS has never had an animal that they haven’t been able to place, and they are proud of that record. But they also credit the community.

"The people that do adopt – the people in the community are wonderful," she said. "They have done so much to step up to adopt. It’s been amazing."