MACOMB — The Subway sandwich shop located on East Jackson Street permanently shut its doors earlier this week without an explanation.

A marquee sign in front of the building currently reads, "THANK YOU MACOMB FOR A GREAT 30 YEARS," while a note on the drive-thru window confirms that the restaurant is now closed. The note encourages those in the Macomb community to continue to support one of their other two locations in town.

Macomb Area Economic Development Corporation (MAEDCO) Executive Director Kim Pierce told The Voice that although the franchise also has locations on West Jackson Street and inside Walmart, it’s still disappointing to see any business leave the community.

Pierce said that Freiburg Properties out of Quincy, Ill. owns the property, along with the one on West Jackson Street, but that a reason for the closure has not yet been provided.

While it’s unclear if the closure was related to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, business at the East Jackson Street location appeared to be noticeably quieter in recent months. The food industry has been among those hit the hardest throughout the crisis.

The Voice has reached out to others who may be familiar with the circumstances of the closure and will provide additional information if it becomes available.

