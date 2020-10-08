MACOMB — Inspired by the birthday parades that people organized across the U.S. during COVID-19, the Western Illinois University Alumni Association will take the same concept during Saturday’s Homecoming Parade.

According to the WIU Homecoming webpage, Macomb and area residents and WIU alumni who want to participate in the parade will start lining up on South Lafayette Street from Washington Street (over by Western Illinois Museum, Macomb Public Library and The Old Dairy) before 10:30 a.m. on Saturday.

The parade route will go from Lafayette and Washington Streets and around the Macomb Square before turning left on Carroll Street. The parade will then go from Carroll Street before turning right on Sherman Avenue, then left onto Adams Street. The parade will end at the Alumni House.

Families which want to participate in the drive-by parade are encouraged to decorate their cars in purple and gold, especially with the Homecoming theme Rocky Through the Decades: Purple and Gold Never Gets Old.

To practice social distancing, parade participants must stay in their vehicles both before and during the homecoming parade. Unlike the traditional homecoming parade, this homecoming parade will have drivers following the speed limit and all traffic laws.

Macomb and area residents who want to watch the parade can view the parade on the route by following social distancing guidelines. WIU alumni who do not live in the Macomb area can watch a live stream of the parade on the WIU Alumni Association Facebook page or WIU YouTube Channel.

In addition to the drive-by parade, the Marching Leathernecks will be putting on a special concert which will be live streamed as well.

