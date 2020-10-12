CANTON—Berwyn Andre Henderson, 83, passed away Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020 in Canton.

He was born March 28, 1937 in Canton to Alfred and Minnie (Lundry) Henderson. They preceded him in death.

Also preceding him in death is four brothers, Leonard, Lawrence, Caroll and Ronald Henderson along with two sisters, Irene Weaver and Muriel Myers.

Surviving are his children, Kristal Grady, Canton, Laura Thompson, Cleveland, Tennessee and Terri Henderson, Cleveland, Tennessee.

He is also survived by two grandchildren, Jeremy (Emily) Rogers, Kimberly Rogers; four great-grandchildren, Addison (Tyler Noland) Rogers, Ella Rogers, T.J. Mayberry, Trinity Friedrich and two great- great-grandchildren, Lemmy Noland and Charley Noland.

Berwyn worked for Leo Poggioli Excavating in Canton and later became the owner/operator of Henderson Excavating and then moved to his business to Texas and later retired from Trinity River Authority. He was a member of the Peckerheads Motorcycle Club, NTOA, flew Cessna 170’s and belonged to the Cessna 170 club. He served in the U.S. Army Reserves.

Cremation rites have been accorded and a graveside burial of the ashes will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020 at White Chapel Memory Gardens in Canton. There will be no visitation.

Oaks-Hines Funeral Home and Crematory in Canton has been entrusted with services.

Memorials may be made to A Humane Society of donor’s choosing.

