CANTON—Dixie L. Hebb, 84, Canton, passed away Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at her home in Canton.

She was born on May 21, 1936, in Peoria, to Ralph and Hallie (Westerfield) Williams. They both preceded her in death.

She is survived by her husband William "Bill" Hebb, whom she married on Nov. 28, 1953 in Canton.

Also surviving are seven children, Billie (Walt) Barra, Becky (Daniel) Bruketta, Brenda (Chuck) Kinsel, Bruce (Sarah) Hebb, Rosemary (the late Larry) Wilcoxen, Mary Jane Blanton Schuman, and Isaac Schuman; 11 grandchildren, Stacey Ashwood, Carey Brooks, Amy Pasco, James Bruketta, Ann Ogle, Lavada Smith, Oscar Kinsel, Hannah Kinsel, Nancy Kinsel, Clancy Kinsel, and Zachary Hebb; 10 great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild on the way.

She is also preceded in death by two sisters, Diane Simon, and Dawn Williams and one grandson, Jason Brooks.

Dixie worked at Clayberg Nursing Home in Cuba as a CNA, retiring in 1996.

She was a member of the Assembly of God Church in Canton, where she also taught Sunday school

Dixie and Bill volunteered at the Fulton County Humane Society, she was a judge for the Fulton County Boxing club for several years, she rode horses in the rodeo, was a member of the "Buzzy Bee’s" Bowling team, and showed Wild Flower Arrangements at the Fulton County Fair. She also enjoyed genealogy.

A private funeral service will be held.

Burial will be held at White Chapel Memory Gardens in Canton.

Memorials may be made to the Fulton County Humane Society.

