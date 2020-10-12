I ask all registered Fulton County citizens to get out and vote Nov. 3rd, this is a very important election not only for our government but for the candidates here in Fulton County.

Jennifer Bankert has been our Fulton County Clerk Recorder for several months and started a tough job right at the beginning with the shooting death of our deputy, the closing of Duck Creek Power Plant, the Covid 19 pandemic, and during the General Election she had to re-organize the polling places and she did all that like someone who had been at the job for years.

Jennifer has not replied to the negative things said and done to her and her family, even when things needed to be addressed, she has continued to run an honest campaign with her head held high and a smile on.

Jennifer comes from a long line of hard working family, grandfathers, Rex Fouts, union, James Harper, union, Uncle Bob Mathis, union and a democrat her whole life.She lost her dad and mom at an early age so she knows hardship and pain and always tries to help other people.

I am very proud of Jennifer and all the people who are supporting her, remember if you didn't vote by mail or early voting go to your polls Nov. 3rd and vote for Jennifer Bankert Fulton County Clerk Recorder.

Cheryle Mathis