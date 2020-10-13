CANTON—Lyle D. Butler, 88, Canton, passed away, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020 at Red Oak Estates in Canton. He was born June 11, 1932 in Astoria, to Lyle D. and Greeta L. (Horner) Butler.

They both preceded him in death.

He was also preceded in death by his wife Karen (Smith) Butler, in 2014, one step-son Kirk Denney, two sisters, Amy Hollinsworth, and Beverly Butler, and one brother, Tom Butler.

Surviving are three children, Melanie McCloskey, Manito, Lisa Jackson, North Carolina; Lyle D. Butler Jr., Florida; and one step- son, Brad Denney, Canton, one brother Rodney Butler, one sister, Virginia McCausland, seven grandchildren, and five great- grandchildren.

Lyle retired from International Harvester, he then worked for general dynamics, and later worked at Lockhead Martin.

He enjoyed cooking, hunting and fishing.

Cremation rite will be accorded.

Memorials may be made to Hospice Compassus.

To leave online condolences please visit www.oakshinesfuneralhome.com.