Dear Macomb City Council,

At last week's city council meeting, several white council members complained about "the tone" from citizens you have chosen to ignore week after week as they appeal to you for redress of concerns.

You are elected officials. You should expect criticism from your constituents, and especially so for your ongoing obstruction and refusal to hold city employees and police officers accountable for wrongdoing.

It is unacceptable for privileged white city council members to engage in pearl-clutching as you misuse power and authority to silence expressions of serious (and as yet unaddressed) concerns about the Chief, the police department, the complaints against officers, and the other issues with structural racism and bias here in our community.

Ignoring the many concerns brought to you by our org for over a year and a half is a silencing tactic you have used repeatedly against those speaking up on behalf of already marginalized voices, and smacks of white class privilege. Refusing to address the many concerns brought to you on behalf of our citizens is a betrayal of your duties as elected officials to serve all your citizens, not just those who are willing to appease your desire for photo ops, public positivity, cheerleading of the status quo, and patronage.

You are misusing your time up there in those seats as elected officials when you are complaining about the manner in which frustrated citizens address you on the record using the ONLY venue/manner your obstructionist rules have allowed. Doing so is victim-blaming. Check your privilege and start listening to those living here without it, for they are your people too and need your help.

White city council members, stop making your time on the council about YOUR FEELINGS. Work on the issues. Stop wasting our time and deal with the problem of systemic and interpersonal acts of racism, intolerance, and bigotry in this community. Hold your Mayor accountable for not doing his job overseeing the Chief and police department.

We need our city leaders to ACT on these issues. Hold a Town Hall discussion about racism in this community before things get worse.

Investigate the police department, make the policies transparent, create an independent citizen's review board to deal with the complaints. It's time to set aside your feelings and get to work.

For Racial Justice in Macomb,

Verna Parkins, 1st Vice President

Democratic Women of McDonough County