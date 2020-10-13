MACOMB/MOLINE — On both Friday and Saturday, the Western Illinois University Alumni Association organized several virtual celebrations to allow alumni to celebrate Homecoming during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As part of the virtual Homecoming celebration, WIU interim president Martin Abraham, Leatherneck football head coach Jared Elliott, senior Leatherneck running back Clint Ratkovich and Leatherneck football alum Bob Nardelli had a Zoom meeting about the spring football schedule and Leatherneck football memories.

Elliott said the reason for postponing football from the fall to the spring was so the players could compete safely during the pandemic. He said that while the players expressed disappointment, they had begun preparing for the season that starts on Feb. 19 at South Dakota.

"Once that schedule is released, it becomes more real," Elliott said.

The head football coach went on to explain that while the football season was still far off, having the football season schedule set made it more real for both the players and coaches. He also said that Ratkovich and the other Leatherneck players would be making history by playing in the first-ever spring football season in the history of college football.

Elliott also said that the football players will still need to go to class and do well in their academics, and that whether the players do in-person, online or a combination of classes, their education os the most important aspect of their Leatherneck careers. Abraham agreed that academics were important and said he would work together with Elliott to find a way for the players to have time for both academics and athletics.

Nardelli shared a story of a football game that was played at North Dakota during November. He said that when the team got to North Dakota, it was already snowing with sub-zero temperatures. During the game, Nardelli said that the yard markers had to be swept constantly and the players had to be kept warm with warm jackets, long underwear and charcoal heaters.

"You know what, the Leathernecks kick their butts," Nardelli said.

Nardelli then asked Ratkovich for his thoughts on playing football in the cold. Radkovich said that he and his teammates were used to it because they were from the Midwest and high school football playoffs were played in colder weather. He also said Hanson Field’s status as an open football stadium would give the Leathernecks the advantage when playing in colder temperatures agains other teams with domed football stadiums.

"I hope that it will be a shell shock for some of these guys," Radkovich said.

Both Radkovich and Nardelli said that there was a lot of excitement at Homecoming games. Radkovich said that there could be the same number of people at both the Homecoming game and a regular home game, but the atmosphere was different. He said the Homecoming game provided a great feeling, but found it hard to describe the particular excitement Homecoming brought.

"There is nothing that can replace Homecoming," Radkovich said.

Other virtual Homecoming events include a Facebook and YouTube Live Homecoming parade with a virtual Marching Leathernecks concert on Saturday. WIU students and alumni got a chance to meet the Alumni Council and celebrate tailgating via Zoom during the Homecoming weekend. WIU Executive Director of Auxiliary Services Joe Roselieb and interim director the WIU University Union Ashley Katz did a virtual unveiling of the WIU Alumni Plaza and Mascot Memorial behind the Union.

