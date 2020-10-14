If she wins election next month to the Illinois Senate from the 46th District, Mary Burress will be taking a pay cut.

Although technically he’s voted to increase his own pay, Sen. Dave Koehler might be taking a cut, too. Albeit one related to the cost of living, and perhaps his personal largesse.

How much legislators make and whether Koehler supports increasing it has become an issue in the 46th, which covers parts of Fulton, Peoria and Tazewell counties.

Burress, a Republican, has been Tazewell County treasurer for a decade. She isn’t up for reelection until 2022. But last year, Burress decided to take on Koehler, a 14-year Democratic incumbent who in 2016 ran unopposed.

"We have got to do what is right here and stop running people out of the state of Illinois," Burress said about her motivation for higher office. "People are struggling out here, and I want to be that strong voice for the 46th District."

Most of Peoria south of Northmoor Road is part of that district. So are Canton, Lewistown, Peoria Heights and most of East Peoria and Pekin, among other places.

Koehler, a 71-year-old Peorian, has ascended to Senate assistant majority leader. He also heads the downstate Democratic Senate caucus.

Those leadership positions provide an advantage, he suggested, particularly in a legislative body that has a Democratic supermajority.

"I think I’m in a position now where my influence and ability to get things done is at its peak," Koehler said. "I’ve had years of experience, so I know how the system works and how you get things done.

"This is not my first rodeo."

Burress believes legislative pay is an issue that might send Koehler to his last electoral roundup.

The 64-year-old challenger from Pekin has criticized Koehler for approving pay raises for himself and his General Assembly peers.

"I’m the only candidate that has not voted myself a pay raise," Burress said in reference to her current office. "I’ve given the county a plan to live within our means. Springfield needs more of that and less taxes-and-spending policy."

In 2018, at the start of Burress’ current four-year term, the Tazewell County Board set her pay at $82,157 annually for two years. Burress is to receive cost-of-living raises in 2021 and 2022.

Earlier this year, the General Assembly approved a pay raise as part of the annual state budget. But legislators appropriated no money to fund the increase.

State law requires legislators to receive an annual cost-of-living boost. According to Democratic legislative leaders, funding was deleted pending the outcome of a pay-related lawsuit two former senators filed against the state.

In 2019, lawmakers approved annual base salaries of $69,464. Because of his Senate leadership role, Koehler’s pay is higher but variable.

Not voting for a pay raise is tantamount to not voting for the budget, because the two are intertwined, according to Koehler.

"The truth is, before I was elected, legislators passed an increase. I had nothing to do with it," he said. "I vote for the budget every year."

Koehler said he does not keep his pay raises. He donates the money, about $1,500 annually, to local charities. Among them are the Center for Prevention of Abuse and OSF HealthCare Children’s Hospital of Illinois.

"I’m not in this because of the paycheck," Koehler said.

Burress suggested the budget/pay-raise situation is indicative of what’s wrong with state government. She said she’ll seek to end that practice.

"Illinois is struggling, yet here we are, even in a pandemic, and they can still vote themselves an automatic pay raise? No," she said. "That has to stop.

"These games are appalling and misleading."

If elected, Burress almost certainly will be in the minority party in the Senate. She said her experience working across party lines in Tazewell County can come in handy.

During much of her time as county treasurer, the auditor and clerk were Democrats.

"I’ve worked with females, males, Republicans, Democrats, and we get the job done," Burress said.

"For far too long, it has been one-party rule in this state. If we can have more and more people reach across the aisle to get the job done for our citizens, that’s what they’re striving for."

As Koehler sees it, he is getting the job done. Among examples the senator cited are funding for the widening of U.S. Route 24 near Banner and improvements on Court Street in Pekin.

Regarding the future, Koehler mentioned how the state needs to deal with decreased revenue because of COVID-19 and how best to incorporate racial justice into public policy.

"I think my philosophy is, politics is probably 90% relationships," he said. "You have to care and maintain and cultivate those.

"Some people don’t like what I represent or don’t like me. That’s fine, but hopefully others will say, ‘I don’t agree with Dave on everything, but I believe him.’ I regard those folks as my boss, and I try to take care of them the best way I can."