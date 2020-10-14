KEWANEE – Josephine "Bunny" Pearson, 87 of Kewanee, died Thursday, October 8, 2020 at her home.

Cremation will be accorded and private interment will be held at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Rux Funeral Home in Kewanee is in charge of arrangements.

Josephine "Bunny" Pearson was born February 3, 1933, in Brooklyn, NY, to the daughter of Sicilian immigrants, Vincent and Maria (Caruso) Coniglio. She married Alan Lee Pearson on November 7, 1954 at the Holy Ghost Church in Brooklyn, NY.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Vincent, 1973, Maria, 1982, husband Alan, 1983 and a grandson, Alan Vincent Pearson, Jr., 1981. She leaves behind three sons, Alan (Kimberly) Pearson of Spring Creek, NV, Scott (Paula) Pearson of Cambridge, Eric (Laura) Pearson of Milan, and two daughters, Lisa (Gary) Janey of Kewanee and Lori (Timothy) Cain of Colona, as well as eleven grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.

Alan, Bunny and all five children moved from Brooklyn, NY, to Kewanee in 1970. Growing up, Bunny was an ardent and loyal Brooklyn Dodgers fan. She attended innumerable games at Ebbets Field and personally befriended a number of the Dodger players. She was well known for her cooking talents and especially for her authentic Italian dishes. She loved working crossword puzzles and reading biographies as well as fiction. She was a consistent bingo player at numerous locations in Kewanee over the years. Bunny was an avid student of American history, especially the Civil War. She enjoyed countless hours of competitive card and board games with her entire family. Above all else, her gift for humor and legendary pranks may be what she is most remembered for. More than anything, she loved to laugh and to make others laugh.

This obituary may be viewed and private condolences left at www.ruxfuneralhome.com.