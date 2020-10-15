City officials are hoping a new speed warning sign will help convince drivers to keep within speed limits on city streets.

Police Chief Troy Ainley reported at Tuesday’s City Council meeting that he has ordered a battery-powered sign that will flash the speed of oncoming vehicles, to make sure motorists know how fast they’re going.

Ainley said the sign, which should be delivered within a couple of weeks, will record information on the time each vehicle goes by and the speed of the vehicle. That information will enable the police department to plan speed enforcement efforts.

The chief said the sign is portable and can be moved "in five minutes," so any street known to have a speeding problem can be monitored.

Two of those streets suggested by Councilman Chris Colomer are East Garfield Street and East College Street between Tenney and East Streets. There is no stop sign on either street between Tenney and East, Colomer pointed out, and speeding is commonplace.

Other street-related matters covered at the council meeting were:

A resident near Rollins Street and Lakeview Avenue said there is no stop or yield sign at the intersection, and she has seen near-collisions when drivers went through the intersection.

Mayor Gary Moore said he went to the intersection and watched the traffic. Some drivers drove off Rollins onto Lakeview "without even slowing down," he said.

"If there had been a car coming, neither one would have been able to stop," the mayor said.

Ainley said he would meet with City Engineer Scott Hinton to determine where to place the sign. Council members said they felt it would make the most sense to put a stop sign on Rollins Street.

City Manager Gary Bradley reported that the pavement lines on state highways through the city are being painted this week. The lane markings and turn indicators on Main and Tenney streets had faded to where they were barely visible.

Bradley said the painting should be finished by the end of this week.