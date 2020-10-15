FULTON COUNTY—The Fulton County Health Department staff have been working diligently to respond to COVID-19. As of Oct. 13, there have been 299 cases of COVID-19 in Fulton County. Of the 299 confirmed cases, 90 are currently active and 209 have recovered.

As of Oct. 13, there have been 1221 negative tests for the month of October. Contract tracing has been ongoing since the start of the pandemic. Currently contact tracing and discussion with positive cases has led back to large gatherings and other events where social distancing and other guidelines from the Illinois Department of Health are not followed.

As of Oct. 12th, K-12 schools are not seeing widespread transmission of the disease and to date there has only been one positive case of a resident within an area long term care facility. "Over the past couple months, we have seen a steady increase in cases in Fulton County residents. The last several weeks have seen our largest increases to date. Many of these new cases have been linked back to attendance at social gatherings where mask wearing, social distancing, and other safety guidelines were not followed. When you are around people who do not live with you, it is imperative to practice the 3 W’s, wear a mask, watch your distance, and wash your hands. We really need our community residents to follow these guidelines to help slow the spread of COVID-19 in Fulton County." – says Katie Lynn, Fulton County Health Department Administrator. "Since this pandemic began, we’ve been fighting it as one solid unified team.

As of Oct. 12, Fulton County is sitting at a 7.21% positivity rating. This comes close to exceeding one of the warning metrics of 8%. "Currently our case rate target per 100,000 people is 50. We currently sit at 98 per 100,000. If our positivity rating exceeds 8% combined with our current case rate of 98 per 100,000 Fulton County will be placed on a "warning list" from the Illinois Department of Public Health. Right now, is the time for everyone in our community to stand up and work together to follow the guidelines outlined by the IDPH and Fulton County Health Department. The people of this County are the best of the best, look at the past incidents we have had in this County. Our residents lead the way. Now is the time for the great people of this County to stand up and work together like I know they can." – says Patrick O’Brian Fulton County Board Chairman. "I can’t say enough about the cooperation the City of Canton has had during this pandemic. We have always had very good working relationships with the Canton School District, the Canton Area Chamber of Commerce, The Fulton County Board and the rest of the county level agencies, as well Spoon River College and our local legislators," said Canton Mayor Kent McDowell.

"Our community has done a very good job of working hard to drive our numbers down. We just need to stay the course and continue to be mindful. We need to maintain a disciplined approach to following the guidelines set forth. That includes maintaining social distancing, continuing to wear a mask when advised, and washing your hands often." Said McDowell.

Curt Oldfield, President of Spoon River College, said, "all of the recent positive cases at Spoon River College were centered on students who attend large gatherings, lived at the Villas or closely connected with residents of the Villas. We are currently not aware of any of the cases being spread because of contact while in classes on campus. As of Monday, most of the face to face classes on the Canton Campus have been moved online through Oct. 23." Oldfield went on to say "the community support has been outstanding and we appreciate the assistance from the Fulton County Health Department, Fulton County ESDA, Salvation Army, Canton YWCA and Graham Hospital in helping students with their medical and living needs." "This has been one of the longest and largest scale incidents to affect the County in our history. We’ve had agencies running pretty much nonstop since this began, frankly all of that has been possible because of the leadership of people like Chairman Pat O’Brian and Mayor Kent McDowell. During this event we’ve also had several other large-scale incidents that require a response from our agency, which frankly has been exhausting and pushed us past our boundaries. But having that solid leadership from the top down during this event has prevented a significant volume of other problems. Having that support of Chairman O’Brian who has brought all of this under one roof has been a case study in how to respond to something as unprecedented as this. He has brought in every resource we’ve needed and had everyone around the same table. Chairman O’Brian immediately brought together a leadership team from multiple different agencies and resources. Additionally, having direction and input from Fulton County Emergency Medical Association Director Andrew Thornton and Fulton County Sheriff Jeff Standard has proved vital in our response and how to build out a long term response," according to Chris Helle Fulton County ESDA Director.

As of Oct. 12 Fulton County was sitting at a 7.21% positivity rating. If the County exceeds 8% it will result in Fulton County being placed on "warning status" from the Illinois Department of Health. Furthermore, the Illinois Department of Health may be announcing a potential roll back of a phase from Governor’s Restore Illinois Plan. This potential roll back would be the result of the region seeing a large-scale increase in positivity ratings. The County of Fulton has launched a website to help keep residents informed of specific impacts within Fulton County. This page is designed to be the informational hub for the Fulton County COVID-19 response, press releases, information for area residents, and links to CDC and IDPH information. This page will be updated as new information becomes available. The page can be found at www.fultonco.org and clicking on "Fulton County COVID-19 Information Site".

Additionally, the Fulton County Health Department is publishing daily updates on their social media page: https://www.facebook.com/FultonCHD/. Any urgent alerts will also be posted on that page and the Fulton County ESDA page at https://www.facebook.com/fultoncountyesda/ The Illinois Department of Public Health has set up a hotline and email for the public to use for general questions. The hotline number is 1-800-889-3931 and the email is DPH.SICK@ILLINOIS.GOV.

For current up to date information, please go to www.CDC.gov or www.DPH.Illinois.gov. Fulton County Health Department staff can be reached after hours for emergency issues by calling the Fulton County Sherriff’s Department at 309-547-2277. The Illinois Department of Public Health has set up a hotline and email for the public to call with general questions. The hotline number is 1-800-889-3931 and the email is DPH.SICK@ILLINOIS.GOV