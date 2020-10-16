The Star Courier sent questionnaires to all nine candidates for District 2 County Board asking them about high-priority issues in the 2020 election and how they would contribute to those solutions.

The first round of questions was sent out two weeks ago and a second request was sent to candidates this week. Five of the nine candidates have returned the questionnaire, and the Star Courier will run any other respondents in upcoming editions prior to the election as they are received.

Voters will be asked to choose five to serve on the county board.

Candidates Shawn Kendall and Ruth Kapcinskas will be featured in Saturday’s edition.

Republicans Mallisa Anderson and Natalie Collins, and Democrats Tom May and Martin Mang Ryan also are running in District 2.

John Sovanski, Kewanee, Democrat

Q: Tell us about yourself – profession, family, volunteer, political experience, education, special qualifications or affiliations.

A: My name John M. Sovanski, age 72, married 42 years - wife Charlene and 3 children, Carmen/ Kerry John/Adam. 24 Years as Kewanee Township Trustee/20 Years Henry County Board [only missing 2 board meetings in 20 years], Over 30 years on Kewanee Community Fire Dept./Volunteer fireman/ Emt/ Trustee, Kewanee School Board 4 years, Trustee at St Paul's Church- 20 years

Kewanee High School 1966 Black Hawk College Moline & Kewanee

Q: Why are you running and what do you see as the top issues facing county government?

A: I am running on my experience as a County Board member and the big issue is staying whit-in our budget during this trying times while dealing with the virus.

Q: The board not too long ago admonished some of its member for not attending monthly meeting frequently enough. How will you balance your personal life to ensure that you have time to properly serve the people of Henry County?

As I said earlier, in 20 years I have missed only 2 County Board meetings (I think that speaks for itself).

Q: Not without some effort, the county finally has an economic director on its staff. How should the board utilize this resource?

A: Economics is very important to our County and we should use this person in all ways possible.

Q: Some neighbors of a proposed wind farm have complained that, although the operations generate local tax income, they threaten the local environment and infringe upon tribal burial. Others say the wind farms reduce valuable farmland acreage. What is your position on the wind and solar farms being developed in Henry County?

A: I support the wind and solar farms 100%

Q: When have you dealt with county government personally and how do you rate the service you received? (Is the county effective in dealing with its constituents/customers?)

A: We have great people working at the County and they all are very professional and always willing to help how ever they can.

Q: Is Henry County an equitable place to live for minority citizens? How would you address this issue in the context of the national debate on social justice?

A: I think Henry County is a Great place to live for I have lived here for 72 years and had a very good lie.

Q: What is your opinion of the county’s response to the novel coronavirus pandemic? Has it been adequate? What if anything would you have done differently? How do you think this will affect county finances?

A: The County has done a great job monitoring the virus and during what had to be done when discovered.

Candidate’s statement:

"I’m running on my ability to continue keeping Henry County a great place to live and work."

Jim Padilla, Kewanee, Repulibcan

Q: Tell us about yourself – profession, family, volunteer, political experience, education, special qualifications or affiliations.

A: Forty-one years in law enforcement, Henry County Sheriff (retired), currently employed as a Kewanee School District Resource Officer. Lifelong resident of Henry County and married to Jan. I have two children, three step children and 2 granddaughters. Former member of the Illinois Sheriff’s Association, Past President of the Northern Zone Illinois Sheriff’s Association, PACT (Protecting All Children Together) board member, Henry County Children’s Advocacy Center (now Braveheart) Board of Directors, Freedom House Board Member, 911 Board Member, Henry County Republicans Executive Committee, Henry County Republican District 2 Caucus Chair, Kewanee Township #1 Precinct Committeeman, Previous Burns Township Precinct Committeeman. Kewanee High School, Black Hawk College, University of Illinois Police Training Institute. Years of experience with county government, attending meetings and working with other department heads. Gaining a basic understanding of each department’s operations.

Q: Why are you running and what do you see as the top issues facing county government?

A: I enjoyed my years of experience in public service and after being away from it for a few years I feel that I still have time and ability to give back to the community that gave me so much.

Q: The board not too long ago admonished some of its member for not attending monthly meeting frequently enough. How will you balance your personal life to ensure that you have time to properly serve the people of Henry County?

A: I understand how work requirements, family issues and life in general can interfere with meeting commitments, but I have the good fortune to be retired, in good health, an understanding family and free evenings. Unless something urgent should arise, I have no problem or anything in the way of attending meetings.

Q: Not without some effort, the county finally has an economic director on its staff. How should the board utilize this resource?

A: I feel that the best use of the Economic Director would be to develop and execute a plan of attracting and keeping businesses and families to not only moving to Henry County, but remaining here permanently. Also, retaining family farming that is such a large part of the county's heritage.

Q: Some neighbors of a proposed wind farm have complained that, although the operations generate local tax income, they threaten the local environment and infringe upon tribal burial. Others say the wind farms reduce valuable farmland acreage. What is your position on the wind and solar farms being developed in Henry County?

A: As a former department head, I can say that the wind farms were a financial blessing to the county. I’m fairly certain that the revenue that was realized by the county helped in saving jobs for county employees. Likewise, the land owners that have wind turbines on their properties have also benefited financially. However, environmentally, I feel that the wind farms have and will create damage to the environment, hallowed ground and possibly water sources. One only needs to stand in the vicinity of the current towers to hear the amount of noise they produce and to see the roadways that were produced to access each tower and not to mention the possible damage to wildlife. My concern is what will occur when the life expectancy of each tower expires. How will the turbines be decommissioned? Who will absorb the cost? What will happen to the enormous amount of concrete that is required to support the structure above and below the ground? How are the turbines recycled if it is possible for them to be recycled and could the land owners and the county who have benefitted from them have to absorb some of the liability for the decommissioning? It would seem that the solar farms could have similar possibilities, however, I do not feel that I am informed enough to offer an opinion at this time.

Q: When have you dealt with county government personally and how do you rate the service you received? (Is the county effective in dealing with its constituents/customers?)

A: I had the good fortune of knowing each county department head as well as many of their employees, professionally and personally. I am very aware that you can never make everyone happy, but I can say without hesitation that I have never seen a time when they did not act in a professional manner. My only personal dealings with the county have been from paying property taxes and who could possibly be happy about that.

Q: Is Henry County an equitable place to live for minority citizens? How would you address this issue in the context of the national debate on social justice?

A: I am a minority.I firmly believe that Henry County is more than an equitable place to live and raise a family. I have no plans to leave or to live anywhere else in this country. I’m certain that there are places in the country that suffer social inequality, but I have personally never witnessed that issue in Henry County and more specifically, in Kewanee.

Q: What is your opinion of the county’s response to the novel coronavirus pandemic? Has it been adequate? What if anything would you have done differently? How do you think this will affect county finances?

A: It is my opinion that the Health Department has and continues to do an outstanding job in dealing with Covid 19. They have gone above and beyond and seem to be in a losing battle in trying to educate the public and institute safety precautions to those that don’t believe they need it. Unfortunately for them, Covid 19 has become politicized on social media, print and television. I would only hope that everyone would soon choose to be a part of the solution and not a part of the problem. I don’t know what could have been done differently, except perhaps the nation could have been advised sooner of the pandemic. My concern is that during the shutdown the reduction in the amount of tax income taken in by the municipalities and the county will cause a revenue issue and trickle down effect on county departments.

Candidate’s statement:

"It took some debate with myself to decide whether or not I wanted to be a county board candidate, but as I said above, I enjoy serving my community and will hopefully be able to continue to do so in some fashion if I don’t get elected. There are many issues brought before the county board and many decisions that are made. Some of which may not be popular or to everyone’s liking. Being a member of the board would at least give me the opportunity to hear the issues at hand, listen to the citizens of the county and be able to make an informed decision even though it may not please everyone. I will, as before, make myself available to anyone who wishes to contact me with any questions or concerns. Thank you for the opportunity to respond to your questions and good luck to all of the candidates."

Dwayne Anderson, Lynn Center, Republican

Editor’s Note: Mr. Anderson declined to fill out the questionnaire, citing time constraints. Instead, he supplied biographical information and a statement.

Name: Dwayne Anderson, CPA/PFS, ALC

Candidate for: County Board 2 (Incumbent)

City of Residence: Rural Lynn Center; Lynn Township

Education: Augustana College, Rock Island, Illinois, B.A. in

Accounting and Business Administration; Certified Public Account (CPA)/Personal Financial

Specialist (PFS)l Accredited Land Consultant (ALC)

Occupation: Anderson Family Farms, L.P.; Farmer and Managing Partner Dwayne Anderson Company Commercial Real Estate and Land Broker

Leadership Roles: Illinois Soybean Association, Board Member, Treasurer, Finance Committee

Chairman, and Executive Committee Member Illinois REALTORS Land Institute; Former Chairman and Board Member Henry County Farm Bureau; Former Board Member and Treasurer Orion School District; Former Board Member and Vice President, St. Paul Lutheran Church; Former Council Member, Vice President and Co-Chairperson of Building and Renovation Committee.

Candidate’s statement:

"Delivering efficient, effective, and streamlined government to Henry County continues to be key to our future as well as paying huge dividends for all citizens and taxpayers. Balanced budgets, maintaining reserves, proactive and capable leadership, full disclosure and integrity of financial information, and accountability are our top priorities.

Although recently compounded by COVID issues, we must continue to ensure that all our county services, schools, nursing home, police and fire departments, and roads are examples for excellence. This is going to take continued dedication, commitment, and shared responsibility to maintain staffing and high levels of service.

Our goals should also include sound and sustainable economic growth and development along with support for our farmers, our families, and our local businesses. With the right tools and people, overwhelmingly positive results can continue to be achieved and for making our county an enjoyable place to live and raise our families. Thank you for your vote."