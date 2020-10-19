CANTON – Shelia Fay Glover, 67, Canton, passed away at 4:35 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020 at her residence.

She was born Oct. 6, 1953 in Peoria to James and Geneva (Botts) Letner.

She married Dan Glover Jan, 29, 1971 in Bellevue. He survives.

Also surviving are three children, Dan (Wendy) Glover Jr., Creve Coeur; Holly (Jim) Baker, Canton; and Jamie (Cameron) Rowe, Oswego, New York; nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Brenda Grygiel, Springfield, Missouri and Shirley Burnett, Brandenburg, Kentucky.

Shelia was preceded in death by her parents.

Shelia was the owner of the beauty shop at the UAW Highrise in Pekin, from 1982-1998.

She also worked at Walmart and Alwans in Peoria. She was a past member of the First Church of the Nazarene in East Peoria.

Shelia loved to travel, cook, and spend time with her family.

Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020 at Sedgwick Funeral Homes & Crematory in Canton where a visitation will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Rev. Kevin VanTine will officiate. Cremation rites will be accorded with Sedgwick Funeral Homes & Crematory in Canton. Memorials can be made to the American Cancer Society.