ATKINSON - John E. Doubler, 91, of Atkinson, passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at Allure of Geneseo. Funeral services are to be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Atkinson Chapel. Father S. Stephen Engelbrecht will celebrate. Burial will follow at St. Anthony Cemetery, Atkinson, IL. Visitation will be held 8:30 – 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to the Atkinson Fire and Rescue Squad.

John was born July 24, 1929, the son of Henry and Emma (VanDeRostyne) Doubler, in rural Atkinson. He farmed his entire life. On November 19, 1949, John married Rosemary Wirth at St. Mary Church, Hooppole, IL. He enjoyed rolle bolle, fishing, hunting, and raising hogs. He especially enjoyed watching the Cubs. John loved his family dearly.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Rosemary, Atkinson; children, Sherry (Charlie) Batzkiel, Atkinson, Connie Hodel, Geneseo, and Steven (Kathy) Doubler, Annawan; eight grandchildren, Melinda (Tom) Taylor, Jed (Melissa) Batzkiel, Holly (Matt) Wangelin, Molly (Stan) Redell, Mark Doubler, Kim (Dan) Peck, Linnzi and Leesha Hodel; nine great-grandchildren, Madeline, Jacob, and Ella Taylor, Hunter and Riley Redell, Chase and Paige Batzkiel, Libby and Luke Wangelin; brothers-in-law, Ray Wirth and Neil (Julie) Wehrspann; and sister-in-law, Helen George.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Emma; sisters, Kate Wancket and Elaine Wren; and sister-in-law Judith A. Wirth.