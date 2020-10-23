TOULON - Neiko Laurinda Lawrence, age 47, of Toulon, formerly of Bradford, IL, passed from her earthly life, surrounded by the love and prayers of her family near and far, on October 20, 2020, after a fierce and courageous battle with Covid-19. She was born October 13, 1973 to Kathy and Skip Lawrence and welcomed as the baby of the family by 4 brothers and one sister. She grew up in Bradford, and lived there for most of her life. She graduated from Bradford High School in 1993. She would go on to earn degrees from Illinois Central College and Midstate College.

Neiko never knew a stranger, and is remembered for being joyful and always lighting up the room with a smile. She always thought of others, even when her life was challenging. She worked as a receptionist and medical admissions in area clinics and Kewanee Hospital. Her medical service extended to the local community as she served as a volunteer EMT with the Bradford Rescue Squad alongside her mom. She also served in recent years on the board for the Tri-County Opportunities Council.

Never one to miss a family gathering, Neiko valued family connections deeply. She kept up with the news of each and every member of the family, including the canine family members of which there were many! She always found ways to remember family and friends, whether through her texts, Facebook posts, her notes, craft gifts, or calls. Her laugh will echo amid our memories of any time we were with her.

A lifetime member of Leet Memorial United Methodist Church in Bradford, Neiko was a faith-filled servant who grew up to be a leader in the congregation, as she sang in the choir, as a lay speaker who preached on occasion, and assisted in many ministries of the church.

Neiko had many interests and hobbies, such as crafts, a good board or online game, coloring, reading, music, movies, and travel. She was passionate about her faith, the environment, and animals--especially her beloved Mokie dog.

A light has gone out here on earth, but will burn forever in the hearts of those she loved.

She is survived by her mother, one sister: Raney Good, three brothers: Aaron Coons, Scott (Kathi) Lawrence, Kip (Polly) Lawrence, her aunts and uncles, many nieces and nephews, all the Pedigo cousins, and her constant dog companion: Mokie.

She is preceded in death by her father: Skip Lawrence, one brother: Stan Lawrence, her grandparents, and one nephew, David Good.

Her family would like to thank the many nurses and doctors from OSF Peoria who cared for her throughout her courageous last days.

Memorial contributions may be given to Bishop’s Small Dog Rescue, P.O Box 215 Wyanet, IL 61379, or to the Neiko Lawrence Memorial Fund, Kathy Lawrence, 1201 W. Northmoor Rd., #225, Peoria, IL 61614

A virtual Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, November 7th at 11:00 a.m. Friends and family are encouraged to choose a way to honor Neiko’s memory for the celebration. For more information to connect and contribute to the virtual celebration go to this website: https://neikolawrencememorial.wordpress.com/