Mark A. Funk, age 48, of Kewanee, was arrested this week for felony solicitation of child pornography and grooming.

Kewanee Police officers arrested Funk without incident on Oct. 21and placed him in the Henry County Jail, where he is being held on a $50,000 bond.

Police say Funk used a mobile phone application to communicate with a minor.

Funk will appear for a preliminary hearing Nov. 2 at the Henry County Courthouse.

The child pornography charge is a Class 1 felony, punishable up to 15 years in prison;.