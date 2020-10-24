MORTON – Lois "Bernice" Oliver, of Morton, formerly of Kewanee, passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020, at OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria.

She was born on November 18, 1922, in Kansas City, Mo., to Henry and Tillie (Roberts) Swecker. She married Claude Oliver on December 24, 1940 in Decatur, Mich. He preceded her in death in 2001, after 60 years of marriage.

Bernice and Claude moved to Kewanee in 1942. While in Kewanee, she was employed at Bondis, Rodak’s, and Murphy’s.

She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Lois (Ron) Heal of East Peoria; grandchildren, Linda (Maggie) McKnight of Arcata, Calif., Jennifer (Mike) Rogula of Kewanee, and John (Michelle) Heal of Morton; great-grandchildren, Evan and Kyle Heal of Morton, Dory Liem Woolfolk of Madison, Wisc., and Theo McKnight and Callie McKnight of Arcata, Calif.; and niece, Susan Liberman or Portland, Ore.

Her greatest pleasure was her faith, family, and friends; her neighbor who was like a daughter, Rosalie Foes; Steve and Pat, who were neighbors like family in East College and East Street South in Kewanee; new dear friends in Morton; her Eastside Church family; that made her time in Morton so special; and her Johnson cousins.

Cremation rites have been accorded. Per her request, there will be no visitation or service, rather she asks that each of you spend time with your families remembering happy times. A private family graveside burial of cremains will take place at Pleasant View Cemetery in Kewanee.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Eastside Bible Church, 1310 W. Jefferson, Morton, IL 61550 or Abilities Plus in Kewanee.

Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.

