KEWANEE -- A woman in her 40s was the most recent COVID-19 victim from Stark County.

On Saturday, the health department that serves Henry and Stark counties reported the woman’s death.

Hers was the first coronavirus-related Stark County fatality since mid-September. The county’s first COVID death came in early September.

In mid-September, Stark County had reported 47 positive tests since March, when the pandemic began in the U.S. As of this weekend, Stark County had reported 85 positive tests.

Stark County has about 5,500 residents.