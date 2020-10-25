FULTON COUNTY—Fulton County 4-H Clubs prepared window displays and in other ways have been promoting the University of Illinois Extension 4-H Program during Fulton County 4-H Week, Oct. 19-23. The clubs could use a theme of their choice, or the theme of "Opportunity 4 All."

These displays were located this year in Lewistown and Fairview. Several of their usual locations were unavailable due to COVID restrictions.

These displays were judged for originality, appearance, unity, and for how well they attract attention. The winning display was prepared by the Busy Bees 4-H Club. Their display was located at the MidAmerica Bank in Lewistown.

The winning club receives an award, and all clubs participating receive something for their club.

Honorable Mention went to the Fairview Huskies 4-H Club for their display at the Fairview State Banking Company. The Fulton County 4-H Program appreciates these businesses allowing the displays to be at their locations.

Other 4-H clubs found different ways to celebrate and promote 4-H a little extra during this week. The Country Kids 4-H Club made a youtube video. Several 4-H clubs encouraged their members to wear 4-H T-shirts to school and to invite friends to join. Some visited third grade classrooms to encourage kids to join.

All of these 4-H clubs will receive special recognition for their 4-H promotional work.

For more information about University of Illinois Extension’s 4-H Program, call 547-3711.