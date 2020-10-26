Monday

Oct 26, 2020 at 7:51 AM


CUBA--Cass-Putman Rescue will be hosting an Auto Extrication Class Saturday, Nov. 14, 10 to 2 p.m.


During this class those attending will learn a multitude of information that may help them save someone else’s life in the future.


Among the discussion items:


•Basic Auto Extrication


•Door Removal, Roof Removal


•5th Door


•Dash Roll and much more


TNT Extriction tools and instruction by Sandry Fire & Supply is all on the roster of class for the day


Additionally, there will four hours of CEUS from OSF.


Training for Fire & Rescue Departments need to RSVP for attendance.


Contact CPRS via their Facebook page; Cass-Putman Rescue-cprs1723@gmail.com or leave a message, 309-785-5550.