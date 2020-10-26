One woman is dead following the crash of a hayride on Friday that left 19 people injured.

According to the Illinois State Police, a 32-year-old woman from Hamilton, Ill. is the only fatiality from the crash after a John Deere Tactor Trailer lost control and overturned just after 9 p.m. on Friday. The woman has since been identified by the Hancock County Coroner’s Office as Amy Swinderman, who was a mother of three.

The Illinois State Police say the trailer lost control and ran off the ride side of 800 East and overturned, ejecting the driver and multiple passengers.

The Illinois State Police crash report says that 3 adults and 16 children were injured and taken to local hospitals with injuries.

The report also says that the driver, 41-year-old Wayne York, was given a citation for Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid an accident.

The accident is still under investigation by the Illinois State Police.

