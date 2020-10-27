City officials will put their heads together to decide what to do about neighbors’ complaints of excessive noise and parking problems near a local tavern.

At last week’s online meeting, the Planning Commission discussed whether to recommend that the City Council revoke a special use permit allowing an outdoor beer garden at Guppy’s Lake, 831 Lake St.

Commission Chairman Steve Morrison said the police had been called to the tavern six times on complaints from the neighbors.

Kelly Hicks, whose family owns property adjacent to the tavern property, said one of her sons, who lives on that property, had called police "two or three times" because tavern patrons had parked in his back yard.

Hicks said her son had talked to Don Grabbe, owner of the tavern, who said he would put up a privacy fence between the two properties; but he hasn’t done so.

Lynn VanHyfte and Charlene McLemore, who live across from the tavern on Lake Street, said loud music can be heard until as late as 2 a.m.

"I can’t hear my television over the music," Mrs. VanHyfte said.

Grabbe said he has instructed bands to stop playing by 11 p.m. on weeknights and midnight on weekends, as required by his special use permit. Bartenders are also told to turn off the outside sound system at those times, he added.

"We’re within our rights to have music," he said. "We only do this during special events."

One problem, Grabbe said, is that he doesn’t know how loud the music can legally be. He said he has a decibel meter on his phone, but he doesn’t know what the legal limit is.

Morrison said he thinks there is a provision in the city code on decibel levels outside taverns.

As for the parking issues, Grabbe said he’s told patrons not to park on private property. And Keith Edwards, the city’s community development director, said the police should be called over any parking problems.

"Since I have opened this property, I have done nothing but improvements," Grabbe said. He said he picks up beer bottles and other trash left outside by his patrons every morning.

Edwards said he will meet with the police and with City Attorney Justin Raver to determine how to proceed in resolving the complaints. The matter was tabled until the commission’s November meeting.