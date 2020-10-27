Candidates for the Illinois U.S. Senate seat were provided a questionnaire asking about issues related to this year's race.

Democrat incumbent Dick Durbin is being challenged by Republican Mark Curran. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3, but early voting, grace period voting and mail-in voting are going on now.

The candidates' responses appear in two stories, which are running side-by-side today.

Q: Why are you running for this office?

A: I’m running for re-election so that I can continue to champion Illinois values in Washington, to protect working families, to provide economic opportunity and quality jobs for Illinoisans across the state, and to fight for affordable health care, humane immigration policies, criminal justice reform, our environment, and so much more.

Q: What do you want to accomplish if you win?

A: My goals in the Senate are clear:

1) I will continue working for affordable, quality health care for all families, including rural communities that continue to face challenges accessing health care.

2) I will continue working to provide assistance for Illinoisans struggling due to the COVID-19 crisis and the resulting economic recession.

3) Continue to make certain Illinois families and farmers receive their fair share of federal dollars.

And now more than ever, I pledge to work to restore civility to our political arena.

Q: What would you like to change?

First, ensuring families have access to quality, affordable health care has never been more important, especially as we face a once-in-a-century public health crisis and pandemic. We need to develop and implement a national strategy to increase testing, personal protective equipment, and contact tracing.

We should target resources to those communities hardest hit by the pandemic, of which many are communities of color that were already feeling the impacts of health disparities due to systemic racism in our health care system.

While the Affordable Care Act (ACA) isn’t perfect, we must defend the law from Republican efforts to attack and weaken its protections, including protections for those with pre-existing conditions. But we also must build on the ACA by bringing down the cost of prescription drug prices and creating a public option to further reduce health care costs.

Second, student loans. I believe all students should have an opportunity to go to college. As education costs continue to skyrocket, paying for a degree is impacting the financial stability of many parents. The cost of obtaining a college education has increased at a much faster pace than inflation and wages in the past few decades.

Family wealth should not limit students' access to a quality education, which is why I support federal programs that offer tuition assistance to low-income students. The Federal Pell Grant program provides grants to undergraduate students who qualify for need-based financial help. Unlike student loans, a Pell Grant does not have to be repaid.

People should not have to struggle to pay for college, either. With the outstanding balance of student loan debt now exceeding $1 trillion, student loan debt is a national crisis.

I have heard from many constituents in Illinois about the impact of student loans on their daily lives. Many people are delaying marriage, purchasing homes, buying vehicles, attending professional school and starting a family.

In the Senate, I am working to reform the student loan debt system. I introduced the Fairness for Struggling Students Act (S. 1262), which would allow borrowers to discharge their private student loans in bankruptcy.

Further, I am a co-sponsor of the Bank on Students Emergency Loan Refinancing Act (S. 1162), which would allow borrowers with eligible federal and private student loans to refinance at lower interest rates.

And third, I’d like to keep improving the farm bill and focusing on solutions to help Illinois’ farmers. I supported new Farm Bill programs to expand local and regional systems that strengthen diversity (both economically and socially) of the farm sector, like dedicated funding for the Local Agriculture Market Program (LAMP) and the new Office of Urban Agriculture. Better outreach, education, and training are imperative so more local farmers know and use these programs.

We must pursue more creative thinking similar to what was done with establishing microloans, NAP recognition of organic crop economics, and expanding FSFL eligibility. And USDA must act on the law that makes local farmers eligible for the $9.5 billion in CARES Act pandemic funding.