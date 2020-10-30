KEWANEE – Teresa Rae Hollis, 54, of Kewanee, died at 3:25 a.m., Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at her home.

She was born February 23, 1966 in Kewanee, the daughter of James and Betty (Kuster) Logsdon. Survivors include her two daughters, RaeAnn and Adrianna, both of Kewanee, her mother of Neponset, her siblings; Diana (Bill) Noe of Gallup, NM, Kevin (Martha) Logsdon of Bradford, Brian (Tammy) Logsdon of Neponset and Scott (Nadine) Logsdon of Kewanee. She was preceded in death by her father and grandparents.

Teresa graduated from Neponset High School. She worked at Wal-Mart for 22 years. She enjoyed her dog Rocky and her cats and she enjoyed going out to eat with her friends. She always had a smile and was friendly to everyone. Teresa was a good mother and she had a big heart and was always there for someone when they needed it.

Cremation will be accorded and graveside services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, November 2 at Floral Hill Cemetery in Neponset. Rev. Terry Lancaster will officiate. Memorials may be directed to the Teresa Hollis Memorial Fund. Rux Funeral Home in Kewanee is in charge of arrangements.

