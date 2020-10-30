McDONOUGH & SCHUYLER COUNTIES — As residents of McDonough and Schuyler County prepare to celebrate the first year of Halloween with Coronavirus present, the McDonough and Schuyler County Health Departments (MCHD and SCHD) encourage safety measures be put into place to keep the public safe.

We recommend that everyone continues to follow safety recommendations even during Halloween festivities. MCHD and SCHD understands that Halloween is an important holiday for many people and we want people to keep themselves and their loved ones safe by doing all that they can to slow the spread of this disease.

For those who will be participating in Halloween Trick-or-Treating this year, here are some ways to slow the spread of COVID-19:

Candy that is wrapped separately should be left somewhere that will maintain 6 feet of distance from the entrance of the home.

Trick-or-Treaters should appropriately wear face coverings, even if a plastic mask is a part of their costume.

Only people living together should Trick-or-Treat together. Those living in different homes are encouraged to Trick-or-Treat with members of their own household.

Each household should have bottles of hand sanitizer with them. After visiting each home, use hand sanitizer to ensure that germs are not being traveled from one place to another.

Do NOT consume any candy until after Trick-or-Treating and handwashing is complete.

It is recommended that people Trick-or-Treat in outdoor areas only. Our goal is for the residents of McDonough and Schuyler County to have an enjoyable, but safe Halloween experience this year. These precautions are for the safety of our residents and we ask that these guidelines are followed to stop the transmission of COVID-19.