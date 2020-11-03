Every day we wake up free is a good day. We have all lived a lifetime of good days and we owe that to our Veterans and to those who are currently serving.

Those who live in freedom should always be grateful for those who fought to preserve it. On this Veterans Day, and every day, American citizens should show their respect and gratitude to our Veterans for their service, dedication and sacrifice. They are true American heroes.

America is the land of the free because of the brave.

Thank you to all of our Veterans.

The Executive Board of Land of Lincoln Honor Flight