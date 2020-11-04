ROCK ISLAND – Congresswoman Cheri Bustos (IL-17) declared victory Tuesday night after being re-elected for her fifth term, serving Illinois’ 17th Congressional District. She issued the following statement:

"As a lifelong Illinoisan, a resident of Rock Island County for 35 years, and your representative, I am honored and proud to have been re-elected to serve Illinois’ 17th Congressional District.

"Together, we have fought to protect and expand access to health care, rebuild our economy, strengthen our infrastructure and make our part of Illinois better for hardworking families. Tonight, thanks to your support, we will continue that fight for our communities, for our state and for our nation.

"I am grateful for everyone who has volunteered and supported me throughout this campaign. But no matter what side of the aisle you sit on -- Democrat or Republican -- it is my commitment to you that I will work across the aisle to continue to deliver for Illinoisans.

"It is the privilege of my lifetime to represent Northwest and Central Illinois and to serve as your voice in Washington. Thank you for re-electing me to serve you for another two years."