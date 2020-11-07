A little over three decades after its founding, Kewanee’s population reached 4,500. By 1900, the population had swelled to 8,400. Kewanee became the economic engine of Henry County, with multiple industries and two large factories.

Over the same period, the growth of medical education, practice, and science led to innovative changes in health care. The concept of a hospital, too, changed, from "a place to be sick and die" to a medical institution that offered "a place to live and get well."

At least as early as the 1890s, Kewaneeans were discussing the need for a hospital. But plans finally began to coalesce in late 1899 when Kewanee’s Federation of Women’s Clubs called on all of Kewanee’s women’s organizations to rally to the cause. They also asked the mayor to call a special mass citizen’s meeting.

In May 1900, the women heard a report on plans for a hospital and raising funds for it. In 1901, a committee appointed by the Associated Ladies’ Societies of Kewanee began soliciting donations, holding rummage sales, and organizing other efforts to raise money for the hospital fund.

In early January 1902, Visitation pastor Father D. L. Crowe wrote the Franciscan Sisters of the Rock Island to ask them to establish a hospital in Kewanee. The Order had opened St. Anthony’s Hospital in Rock Island in 1893. In mid-January, Sisters Mary Bernardine and Mary Ann arrived in Kewanee to begin the work.

Soon, Dr. William H. Day’s lot and residence at the northwest corner of Tremont Street and South Street (now Central Boulevard) was purchased and donated to the Order. On February 15, the Sisters took possession of the house and began making the changes to convert it to St. Francis Hospital.

The original capacity of the hospital was 11 patients, but it increased to 18 by the end of the year. The first patient, a charity case, was received on March 19. The hospital served 325 cases the first year.

But it quickly became clear that the hospital needed to expand.

In May 1903, Mr. and Mrs. Elias Lyman donated the lots on the corner of Elliot and Prospect Streets for a new hospital. An advisory committee was formed, the corner stone was laid on December 8, the dedication was held on July 24, 1904, and the new St. Francis Hospital with 35 beds was opened on August 12.

Only two years later, the St. Francis hospital training school for nurses was opened in March 1906, with three students.

In 1906, Hiram T. Lay and William H. Lyman donated the lot just north of the hospital. In 1912, the hospital purchased the lot at the corner of Prospect and Elliott streets.

In 1912, Mr. and Mrs. B. F. Baker donated the second lot north of the hospital, completing the acquisition of all of the property north of the hospital on Elliott to Prospect Streets. On June 17, 1915, the new heating plant and laundry were put in operation.

In 1916, additional lots were purchased, and the next year the hospital was expanded to 56 beds and a new nurses’ home was built.

St. Francis served suffering Kewanee residents during the flu epidemic of 1918-19 when the hospital cared for as many as 67 patients at one time, cots being placed in every available spot. Whole families were admitted, many of them charity cases.

By 1940, St. Francis yet again needed more room. A gift from E. E. Baker’s estate made possible a new addition, built and occupied in 1941. In 1946, a new nurses’ home was added.

But all good things seem to come to an end. Changes in patient care led to financial stresses for the Order’s operation of the hospital and school. The school of nursing closed in the mid-1950s. The hospital continued to serve the community until it closed its doors as a general hospital on May 1, 1968.

Kewanee is now served by OSF Saint Luke Medical Center, whose history traces back to the same 1899 Women’s Federation Clubs. Today’s hospital is a direct descendent of the Kewanee Public Hospital, which opened in 1919.

But let’s not forget St. Francis Hospital, the first to step up to care for the health and well-being of those in Kewanee and the surrounding communities.