MACOMB — Another 18 positive cases of coronavirus have been reported by the McDonough County Health Department. Cases include 11 women and seven men, according to Emergency Response Coordinator Ben Thompson. He described their ages as seven in their 20s, two in their 30s, one in the 40s, one in the 50s, three in their 60s, two in their 70s, one in the 80s, and one in the 90s.

McDonough County has recorded 1,052 confirmed cases, 158 still active, 867 people recovered, and 27 deaths. The 1,052 total cases include 576 women and 476 men. The largest age group impacted is 408 people in their 20s.

Of the 1,052 cases, 350 came from Western Illinois University, 455 came from elsewhere in Macomb, and 115 came from Bushnell.

Thompson added that there have been four new COVID-19 cases in Schuyler County. Those cases include two men and two women, with two in their 50s and two in their 60s.

There have been a total of 129 confirmed cases in Schuyler County, with 31 still active, 97 people recovered, and one death. The 129 total cases have involved 68 women and 61 men.

