For many people in our local communities, 2020 has been the most difficult year of their lives. Practically every activity we hold dear has either been canceled or postponed. And now, we are approaching the holidays. We are now being told by government agencies how we must celebrate the holidays IN OUR OWN HOMES.

For instance, in California, "all gatherings must include no more than three households, masks must stay on after eating and drinking and singing, chanting and shouting are strongly discouraged." Here in Illinois, the IDPH is telling us we should "encourage guests to bring food and drinks for themselves only, wear a mask, handshakes and hugs be replaced with waves, verbal greetings, air high-fives, or air hugs." Keep in mind, the government is trying to tell you and me what we can do IN OUR OWN HOMES.

When I think of Thanksgiving and Christmas, my mind goes back to when I was a little boy. We would celebrate the holidays at each of my grandparent’s homes. I think of all the laughter, the singing, the delicious food that everyone brought, and most importantly, I think about my loved ones. This year, my Grandma Cox died. My Grandma Donna is not in good health and can’t host the holidays anymore. Those holiday events we spent together were some of the best days of my life.

Now that I have five boys of my own, they get to spend time with my parents. But it won’t be for long. It won’t be long until my boys are reminiscing about the days they got to spend with their Grandma and Grandpa. Life is very, very short. None of us are guaranteed tomorrow. And I’ll be a vegetarian (I absolutely adore a good ribeye) before I let the government tell me how I can spend the holidays with my family.

This life you are living is YOUR LIFE, and you should live it how you see fit. Each family should have a discussion on how they want to celebrate the holidays. Some families may decide to postpone until the spring, some may decide to limit the number of people at their gathering, or some may decide to celebrate just as they have other years. But that is for your family to decide!

Don’t let a government hack intimidate you into changing your plans. And don’t let all the "Karens" out there shame you into changing your mind after you’ve made your decision. Remember, you’re an American. And we believe in freedom, we believe in liberty.

There’s a saying I’ve repeated on my alderman page many times this year, and I’ll end this opinion piece with those words: "If you are forced to choose between safety and liberty, always choose liberty." Have a safe and healthy holiday season! God bless you all.

Opinion by Mike Eddy- Colchester, IL 3rd Ward Alderman