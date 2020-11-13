Although Donald Trump still has a couple of months to do additional damage to our country, his incompetent, tyrannical presidency is coming to an end. As countless well-informed history books and articles will affirm through future years, our democracy in 2020 succeeded in dispelling a corrupt, dangerous, authoritarian figure who had no respect whatsoever for the American people or our democratic system.

Among the vast array of media sources that have already condemned him, the editorial board of the "New York Times" said this in their October 18 "Sunday Review" section, which was entirely devoted to condemning "the worst American president in modern history":

"Mr. Trump’s ruinous tenure . . . has gravely damaged the United States at home and around the world. He has abused the power of his office and denied the legitimacy of his political opponents, shattering the norms that have bound the nation together for generations. He has subsumed the public interest to the profitability of his business and political interests. He has shown a breathtaking disregard for the lives and liberties of Americans. He is a man unworthy of the office he holds."

And in regard to his character, they absolutely recognized him for what he is, "a racist demagogue, presiding over an increasingly diverse country," as well as "a man of no integrity," who has "repeatedly violated his oath to preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution of the United States."

But Trump is not just incompetent, dishonest, and unconcerned about others. He is a would-be fascist—who strives to suppress all opposition by using his governmental power to serve his own ends and to restrain or diminish anyone who would compete with him. And his constant approach is to control others by fostering hatred and division.

Unfortunately, many Americans don’t even know how fascism operates, so they can’t recognize it. As Damon Linker said in a "New York Times Book Review" article focused largely on Rob Riemen’s book, "To Fight against This Age: Fascism and Humanism," which appeared in 2018, "Fascism [is] the form of modern mass politics that actively cultivates our worst irrational sentiments: resentment, hatred, xenophobia, lust for power, and fear." And in the process, fascism damages the inner lives of those followers who support any leader that exemplifies it:

"Above all, fascism mobilizes ignorance and prejudice by nurturing and flattering [the followers], by persuading those democratic citizens to cut themselves off from the wisdom contained in . . . ‘literature, philosophy, theology, the arts, and history’—in short, from ‘the domain of culture’ that puts us in touch with what unites us and makes the unity of mankind possible."

So, a crucial question for us to consider is this: What can we do to prevent would-be fascists like Trump from rising again? As Linker’s comments suggest, we must emphasize self-education in the humanities—that is, the branches of learning concerned with human complexity, thought, and relations, as opposed to scientific and technical matters.

As the Executive Director of the Illinois Humanities Council, Robert J. Klaus, said in 1983, when he was promoting that rather new organization and I was first associated with it:

"The humanities embody the civic ideal of self-governance. Our democracy rests on the principle of enlightened self-rule by the entire citizenry. . . . Humanistic education leads beyond functional literacy and basic skills to critical judgment and discrimination, enabling citizens to view political and social issues from an informed perspective."

The essence of the humanities is, then, the respect and appreciation for individuals of all kinds, who are infinitely greater than any social purpose to which they can be put, in the service of some ideology. That is the highest ideal of the Western cultural tradition—which America both embodies and symbolizes. Our nation’s greatness is based on our insistence that all people (except those who endanger others) have a right to speak, interact, grow, and belong.

And this is especially important in the modern world, where national borders are collapsing and different cultures are interacting, through international travel and the Internet. Indeed, people of diverse kinds must interact effectively because some crucial problems, such as pandemics and the deterioration of the environment, call for effective international response.

Of course, Trump’s presidency expressed the very opposite view—as he withdrew America from the World Health Organization, the Paris Agreement on Climate Change, and meaningful relationships with our long-time allies. And he displayed no sympathetic appreciation for people of any cultural background—unless they joined the "base" (or support group) who celebrated him, no matter how shameless he acted.

No wonder that, after Joe Biden was declared the winner of our presidential election, the Mayor of Paris tweeted, "Welcome back, America!" And the Mayor of London asserted, "It’s time to get back to building bridges, not walls." Untold millions of people, worldwide, were surely relieved to know that American democracy was strong enough to defeat such a major challenge to our purpose and values.

That seventy million Americans did not realize the damage that Trump was doing to America and voted for him anyway, rather than for his capable, compassionate, empathetic, and well-experienced opponent—who cared far more for all Americans than Trump ever could—should be central to shaping our national purpose in the years to come. The people of our country should always be learning and growing—not celebrating their ignorance of the extensive revelations about Trump’s bad character and incompetence, or defending their racial-social prejudice, or protecting their unsympathetic-to-others worldview.

And that means we should promote deeper understanding of the human experience, by emphasizing the humanities in high school, college, and adult-education programs, as well as in the personal pursuit of such deeper awareness. In my entire life, I have never met someone who asserted that such learning and growing was a waste of time. Quite the opposite: they indicate that it has been essential to their self-realization and social purpose.

But in any case, we must encourage people who don’t have much experience in the humanities to embrace the great potentials of our culturally complex, democratic society through broader reading—in history, literature, philosophy, and religion—for America is not immune to figures and movements that can undermine what we supposedly all cherish. Or as Walter P. Morgan, the nationally regarded president of Western Illinois State Teachers College, said in the "Macomb Journal" 100 years ago (on July 14, 1920), "Ignorance is the deadliest enemy to our national life."

Writer and speaker John Hallwas is a columnist for the "McDonough County Voice."