Dear Editor:

The Fair Tax has failed. Now we must live with the consequences.

When JB Pritzker was a candidate, a graduated income tax was his idea to stabilize Illinois’ desperate financial situation and support education, roads, local governments and other services. It was a popular idea. 33 other states have graduated income taxes as does the U.S. Revenue Service.

Pritzker was elected and managed to get the question on the ballot. It seemed likely to pass. But in May the richest man in the state, Ken Griffin, a Republican, began his assault on the idea. With his millions of dollars for TV ads, he misinformed the public that this amendment would cause higher taxes on middle incomes and taxes on retirement income, neither of which was accurate. Our Republican lawmakers furthered those claims, seeing a way to discredit a Democratic governor.

The amendment’s intention was to allow higher taxes on higher incomes, not to raise taxes for any but the top 3% of earners.

In fact the state legislature can NOW raise the flat tax so everyone pays more and can also decide to tax retirement income. BOTH may now be required. More likely are cuts in services which could also mean higher property taxes to support schools. Then Republicans can blame that on Democrats.

To preserve services more income is necessary. Let’s see what Rep. Hammond and Sen. Tracy recommend now.

Sally Egler, Macomb