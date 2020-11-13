Apparently, there is a vaccine to combat the coronavirus that is about to be put into use. In the meantime, the COVID-19 numbers keep rising at a rate greater than before. This can be seen not only in the United States, but also in Illinois and Livingston County.

Because of the rapid growth in cases, Livingston County Health Department Administrator Jackie Dever wrote a letter this week to county businesses that served as a warning. It read in part:

"Per Governor Pritzker’s orders effective August 26, employees of businesses are mandated to wear masks (correctly — securely over the nose & mouth) when unable to maintain 6 (feet) of social distance, while also strongly encouraging patrons to do the same. This mandate is an effort to keep both workers and consumers healthy and safe. While we were hoping businesses would comply on their own, it has become clear that some businesses are not taking these actions, as we receive daily complaints for businesses of all types across the county. As COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the county, ensuring compliance with this mandate has become increasingly more important. This letter is to be considered by all Livingston County businesses as a first warning in failing to comply with the mandate to enforce facemasks and social distancing in places of employment. We will be conducting compliance checks in Livingston businesses and offering continued support to help to businesses comply with this mandate. Please note that businesses found to be in repeated violation of this mandate may incur a fine."

The penalty phase comes in different levels beginning with a couple rounds of warnings. Eventually, businesses could face severe consequences for being in violation.

"It is imperative that everyone:

• Avoid large gatherings

• Limit social interactions and tighten their social circles

• Stay home when sick

• Wear masks correctly

• Practice social distancing

• Get tested if symptomatic or in close contact with a confirmed case (5-7 days after exposure)

• Quarantine while waiting to be tested and/or for test results This is for the health and safety of not only our Livingston community at large, but for the health and safety of your own business.

"Should an employee test positive for COVID-19, we ask that employers not require a negative test result in order to return to work after completing isolation. People may remain positive for up to 90 days after contracting COVID-19; however, they are not contagious after their 10 days of isolation. Those individuals who are considered close contacts must quarantine for 14 days regardless of whether they test negative or never develop symptoms."

Dever also provided phone numbers and websites for businesses to go to with concerns or questions regarding guidance and new information.

"We appreciate your cooperation and partnership in helping to keep our Livingston County residents and businesses healthy and safe. We are all in this together. It’s us against the virus. We can slow spread."

Updated numbers for Livingston County were not available by deadline, but there were 134 new cases and one death reported Thursday. The person whose death was COVID-related was a male in his 70s. He became the 14th death in the county since the pandemic started, and was the second in the past week.

Of the 134 new cases reported, 20 came from Pontiac Correctional Center. This pushed the overall count to 222 inmates who have contracted COVID-19. Of those 88 have recovered, according to the Illinois Department of Corrections website.

The site also indicated that 172 staff have or have had coronavirus.

The numbers for the county have skyrocketed as the three largest communities can attest. Pontiac has seen the greatest increase in numbers by adding 175 new cases in the past week. Pontiac is listed by the Illinois Department of Public Health website as having had 497 cases.

Fairbury had the largest percentage increase in the past week with growth of more than twice what it had. Fairbury had 115 cases last week and is now listed as having had 233 overall, a growth of 118 cases in the past week.

Dwight is now listed with having had 179 cases, an increase of 69 in one week.

Pontiac had the largest increase between Thursday's count and Friday with 25. Fairbury increased by 17 cases and Cullom had a boost of 10 cases to 34. Chenoa added nine cases to its total and is at 79 overall.

As of Friday, the other county and area communities with cases were Odell (34), Campus (6), Chatsworth (47), Kempton (14), Ancona (7), Blackstone (10), Cornell (43), Long Point (23), Streator (796), Colfax (19), El Paso (158), Flanagan (51), Forrest (68), Graymont (9), Gridley (65), Lexington (60), Minonk (57), Saunemin (16) and Strawn (15).

The overall numbers for each community is for how many IDPH has as being reported since the pandemic began. They do NOT reflect the current amount of active cases in each community. The IDPH site is also typically a day or two behind in its count.

For details on previously reported cases and up-to-date information for Livingston County, go to the LCHD website: www.lchd.us.

Drive-thru COVID-19 testing has begun and will be available at OSF Saint James weekdays from 8 a.m. to noon in the parking lot. There are no requirements and all testing is at no charge to the client. Insurance will be billed, if available.

Scheduling appointments is strongly recommended due to the limit of daily testing capacity. Contact the LCHD at (815) 844-7174, ext. 210, for appointments and questions.

The LCHD reminds residents that symptoms are not always obvious apparent but that people can be carriers of COVID-19. Everyone is is encouraged to continue to adhere to all required precautions including wearing a face covering and maintaining a social distance of at least six feet whenever possible. Frequent hand-washing and sanitizing is still strongly urged.

Individuals who travel to hot spots in the country are encouraged to get tested for COVID-19 five to seven days after returning home, or sooner if experiencing symptoms.

For Livingston County residents age 60 or older, homebound with no assistance and in need of essential care items, such as food, medical supplies, or personal hygiene products, please the LCHD at 815-844-7174, x230. The LCHD will continue to work diligently to meet the everyday needs of county residents while aggressively addressing the on-going COVID-19 pandemic. Up-to-date information for Livingston County may be found at www.lchd.us.