Quincy Medical Group (QMG) is on a mission to transform healthcare for the region and believes that patients deserve to have options for high-quality, low-cost care. QMG currently provides a range of home-based care services and is pleased to announce plans to develop a Hospital at Home® Program designed to provide hospital-level care to patients in the comfort of their home with the support of highly skilled physicians, advanced practitioners and nurses supported by advanced technology.

Hospital at Home® is a model of care that was developed by investigators at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and Public Health and was successfully tested in a National Demonstration and Evaluation Study. QMG Interim Chief Medical Officer Dr. Rick Noble said, "As a part of our commitment to transform healthcare, we have been researching best practice, home-based hospital care models and earlier this year became an official licensee of the program. The goals of the program are to help address hospital bed capacity, reduce hospitalization costs and risks, and to support seamless transitions of care for patients."

"QMG will deploy a full complement of hospital-based services at home over time," said QMG Chief Clinical Officer Shauna Harrison, "We’re reminded of the risk to our community’s health if hospitals reach capacity now more than ever because of COVID-19. It reinforces our decision to develop Hospital at Home® and it’s a great reminder for patients to use virtual or telehealth care options and to contact their doctor for support with medical concerns before seeking hospital care."

Patients should call their QMG doctor for help in finding the best level of care to meet their needs and before making unnecessary trips to the hospital. Patients can receive walk-in care seven days a week in Quincy at QMG Now and in the pediatrics department, Keokuk and Pittsfield. QMG Ortho Now also provides walk-in care for patients when an injury or accident occurs that doesn’t require high-level and costly emergency care.

Patients experiencing COVID-19 symptoms should call QMG’s COVID-19 Hotline at 217-277- 4001.

More information on Hospital at Home® can be found at quincymedgroup.com/hospital-at- home.