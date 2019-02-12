1964-2019



Darrin Jenner, 54, of Olney, passed away on February 10, 2019 at Deaconess Midtown Hospital in Evansville, IN. Darrin was born on December 7, 1964, the son of Darrell and Elizabeth (Hough) Jenner. Darrin married Tina (McKinney) on March 3, 2017 and she survives.

Darrin loved NASCAR and his grand-babies. He enjoyed camping, riding his motorcycle, and tinkering with cars. When he was able, he took pleasure in working out in the yard. Darrin was a big-hearted person and will be missed by all those that knew him.

Darrin is survived by his wife, Tina Jenner of Olney; Sons, Devon Jenner and wife Dana of Olney and Dustin Jenner and wife Tiffany of Olney; Step-children, John McVaigh of Princeton, IN, Amanda McVaigh of Olney, and Jacob McKinney of Olney; Mother, Elizabeth Hough of West Salem; 10 Grandchildren, Brother, Kelly Jenner of West Salem; Sister, Tammy Lockard of Olney; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Darrell Jenner and step-father, Jim Hough.

Memorials can be made to the family.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, February 15, 2019 at the Kistler-Patterson Funeral Home in Olney, with a visitation beginning one hour prior. Cremation Rites will be accorded following services. Burial at Oak Hill Cemetery will be at a later date.